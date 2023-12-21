WFI Elections: Wrestling body poll today, THESE are contenders

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment by the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), is up for election on December 21, 2023. There is a contest between Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anita Sheoran and Sanjay Singh, who is believed to be close to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, according to a report by NDTV.

Aside from the top post, elections will be held for a senior vice-president, four vice-presidents, a secretary-general, a treasurer, two joint secretaries, and five executive members. An interesting candidate for the vice-president position is Mohan Yadav, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and a former wrestler, the report added.

WFI will also announce the results of the polling, voting, and counting of votes on the same day as the counting of votes. A stay imposed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been lifted, allowing the elections to go ahead.

A statement by the returning officers (RO) of the WFI polls said, "All steps up to the stage of preparation and display of the final list of contesting candidates were completed (on Aug 7) and various activities like polling, counting of votes and declaration of result alone were left," as Mint reported earlier.

"The elections of the WFI were stayed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on 11.08.2023 just a day before the poll and therefore, polling could not be held on 12.08.2023... the Supreme Court has vacated the stay orders and therefore the remaining steps like polling etc. will now recommence on 21.12.2023 as per the following revised schedule," the statement read, the report added.

It added that the "result of the above elections shall, however, be subject to the outcome of the Writ Petition pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court."

Due to the delay in holding elections, United World Wrestling had suspended the Wrestling Federation of India in August 2023. The election process, which was set in motion in July, has been delayed because of court cases.

The sports ministry had suspended Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment by female wrestlers weeks after top grapplers such as Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik sat in protest outside Jantar Mantar.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!