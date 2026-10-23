What an achievement! Indian squash prodigy Anahat Singh defeats childhood idol and 8-time world champion El Sherbini

For India's Anahat Singh, who grew up watching “every single match” of Nour El Sherbini, beating the eight-time world champion was nothing short of surreal moment. Facing the legendary squash champion for the first time in her career, Anahat pulled off a stunner in just 30 minutes to book a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing Silicon Valley Open Squash tournament.

Advertisement

The Indian teenage sensation, who settled for a silver in the recently-concluded Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, beat the Egyptian legend 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-7), in California on Thursday.

The official handle of the PSA Squash Tour posted on X, “Singh-sational. 18-year-old @Anahat_Singh13 has claimed the biggest win of her career, beating 8-time World Champion Nour ElSherbini to reach the @SVOpenSquash quarter finals Anahat Singh beats Nour ElSherbini 3-0: 11-8, 11-8, 11-7 (30m).”

Post her win, Anahat admitted that she didn't expect to share the court in such a way in her first-ever meeting against Sherbini. “I have grown up watching every single match of hers. I admire her, and she is an inspiration to all squash players,” Anahat said after reaching the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

"You want to achieve the things she has in her career. I did not expect the first time of me sharing the court with her go like this. I thought I would take a while to settle in and understand how to play her. But the game plan worked very well," she added.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Anahat Singh creates history as she qualifies for squash final

Anahat Singh scripts history in California A day after taking out Egyptian world No.3 and eight-time world champion El Sherbini in straight games, the 18-year-old world No.15 Anahat beat world No.14 Salma Hany 4-11, 11-8, 4-11, 11-2, 11-5 in 42 minutes in the quarterfinals. In the process, she entered her maiden PSA Gold-level semifinal in Redwood City, USA.

Anahat next plays Malaysian world No.4 and reigning Asian Games champion Sivasangari Subramaniam for a place in the final. The Indian had lost to her in the Asian Games 2026 finals to settle for silver and would be hoping to extract revenge in the semifinals.

Advertisement

Anahat revealed that she was a bit tired coming into the quarterfinal match but managed to raise her game just in time. "I've never played her before, and I didn't know what to expect coming on to the court. I have watched her play so many times, and she is so experienced," Anahat said.

Advertisement

"Especially after winning yesterday (against El Sherbini), I know that If I'm playing well I had a chance against whoever I played. I wanted to come in with that mindset," added the reigning world junior champion.

Also Read | Anahat Singh: Meet the rising star of squash

"...because of the emotions after winning yesterday. I just didn't want to let go of the momentum today, I wanted to give it my all and I'm happy to get one step further in the tournament," added the Delhi player.

What's in store for Anahat Singh? For the gold level tournament like these, it offers higher ranking points to help players qualify for major finals. The prize money on offer is a minimum USD 100,000. The Silicon Valley Open's prize purse is USD 143,500.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in