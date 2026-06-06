What happened in 2026 NBA Finals Game 2: New York Knicks edge San Antonio Spurs 105-104; claim 2-0 lead

The New York Knicks refused to let a late collapse define their night. They survived a dramatic 14-point swing in the fourth quarter and held on for a 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday. With the win, New York takes a commanding 2-0 series lead and heads home to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

Thrilling finish in San Antonio The Spurs looked dangerous early. They built a 12-point lead in the second quarter and took a 34-25 advantage after the first. New York slowly clawed back and led 56-52 at halftime.

The third quarter belonged to the Knicks. OG Anunoby threw down a powerful dunk over Victor Wembanyama that pushed the lead to double digits. With about six minutes left in the fourth, New York was up by 14 and appeared in control.

Then everything changed. The Spurs ripped off 14 straight points to tie the game. With 9.5 seconds remaining, Wembanyama lost the ball on a critical possession. Jalen Brunson drew the foul and calmly sank the go-ahead free throws. On the final play, Wembanyama got a clean look at a 20-footer, but the shot rattled out. The Knicks walked off with the win.

Key performances Jalen Brunson struggled with his shot, finishing 7-for-25, yet still scored 20 points and delivered the biggest free throws of the night. Karl-Anthony Towns led the New York Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds despite foul trouble. Mikal Bridges added a steady 20 points, and OG Anunoby chipped in 17, including the highlight dunk on Wembanyama.

For the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks after a quiet first half. De’Aaron Fox played through an ankle sprain and scored 20 points. Dylan Harper came off the bench for 15.

Knicks coach Mike Brown kept it simple afterward: “I’m not that smart. You got to have good players that carry you.” The victory extended New York’s playoff winning streak to 13 games, the second-longest run in NBA postseason history

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