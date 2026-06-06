What happened in 2026 NBA Finals Game 2: New York Knicks edge San Antonio Spurs 105-104; claim 2-0 lead

The New York Knicks refused to let a late collapse define their night. They survived a dramatic 14-point swing in the fourth quarter and held on for a 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday. With the win, New York takes a commanding 2-0 series lead and heads home to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

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Thrilling finish in San Antonio The Spurs looked dangerous early. They built a 12-point lead in the second quarter and took a 34-25 advantage after the first. New York slowly clawed back and led 56-52 at halftime.

The third quarter belonged to the Knicks. OG Anunoby threw down a powerful dunk over Victor Wembanyama that pushed the lead to double digits. With about six minutes left in the fourth, New York was up by 14 and appeared in control.

Then everything changed. The Spurs ripped off 14 straight points to tie the game. With 9.5 seconds remaining, Wembanyama lost the ball on a critical possession. Jalen Brunson drew the foul and calmly sank the go-ahead free throws. On the final play, Wembanyama got a clean look at a 20-footer, but the shot rattled out. The Knicks walked off with the win.

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Key performances Jalen Brunson struggled with his shot, finishing 7-for-25, yet still scored 20 points and delivered the biggest free throws of the night. Karl-Anthony Towns led the New York Knicks with 21 points and 13 rebounds despite foul trouble. Mikal Bridges added a steady 20 points, and OG Anunoby chipped in 17, including the highlight dunk on Wembanyama.

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For the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama finished with 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks after a quiet first half. De’Aaron Fox played through an ankle sprain and scored 20 points. Dylan Harper came off the bench for 15.

Knicks coach Mike Brown kept it simple afterward: “I’m not that smart. You got to have good players that carry you.” The victory extended New York’s playoff winning streak to 13 games, the second-longest run in NBA postseason history

Also Read | What happened in 2026 NBA Finals Game 1: Knicks rally from 14 down to beat Spurs

Series outlook The Spurs now face a steep climb. Since 1984, no team that dropped the first two games of a playoff series on its home floor has come back to win the championship. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will try to take a stranglehold on the series, while San Antonio must find answers quickly or risk watching New York close out the title on its home court.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.