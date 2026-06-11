What happened in 2026 NBA Finals Game 4: New York Knicks complete historic 29-point rally for 3-1 over San Antonio Spurs

The New York Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history on Wednesday night. They overcame a 29-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 at Madison Square Garden and take a 3-1 series lead. The win puts New York one victory away from its first title since 1973.

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San Antonio Spurs build big lead but show cracks early The San Antonio Spurs controlled the game from the start. They took a 41-22 lead after the first quarter and extended it to a 76-49 halftime advantage. San Antonio made 14 three-pointers in the opening half, setting an NBA Finals record for threes in any half. The Knicks looked out of sync, and the home crowd at Madison Square Garden fell silent as the Spurs appeared ready to even the series.

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs’ young core played with energy early. However, the foundation for trouble was already visible. San Antonio would struggle to maintain its shooting and execution once the Knicks began to push back.

29-point lead peaks in third quarter before collapse The Spurs pushed their advantage to 29 points at 81-52 during the third quarter. At that moment, a blowout seemed likely. Yet the Spurs scored only 14 points in the entire third quarter. The Knicks responded with a 13-0 run that brought Madison Square Garden back to life and cut the deficit to 16 points by the end of the period.

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New York’s defense tightened, and its shooters finally found rhythm. The Spurs, who had dictated the tempo for most of the first half, suddenly looked hesitant. The 29-point cushion that felt safe began to shrink quickly.

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New York Knicks complete historic rally as Spurs go cold With 9:33 left in the fourth quarter, the Spurs still led 95-75. They needed just 32 second-half points to win, but could not reach that total. San Antonio scored only 16 points in the fourth quarter and finished the second half with just 30 points combined.

The Knicks kept attacking. They whittled the lead down possession by possession. Jalen Brunson, who had missed all four shots in the first quarter, took over late. With 1:22 remaining, his floater gave New York its first lead of the game at 105-104.

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A pair of free throws from Stephon Castle put the Spurs back in front. Then De’Aaron Fox grabbed a rebound with under 15 seconds left but turned the ball over on a blocked layup attempt by OG Anunoby. The Knicks called a timeout and set up the final play.

Anunoby’s putback delivers historic victory Jalen Brunson’s three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left missed, but OG Anunoby crashed the rim and tipped the ball in for the game-winning basket.

“I just went and crashed to try to get a tip dunk or something,” Anunoby said. “The ball went over my head, so I couldn’t really dunk it. I just tried to tip it in softly, and it went in.”

Anunoby finished with 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting, including 7 of 9 from three. Brunson led all scorers with 36 points, 7 assists, and 3 steals. The Knicks shot 46.9% from three in the comeback.

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Spurs face a daunting task after a second-half meltdown The Spurs shot just 3 of 17 from three in the second half after their record first-half performance. Wembanyama ended with 24 points and 13 rebounds but went 9 of 25 from the field. Several teammates also struggled offensively in the final 24 minutes.

“Coach Mitch said it best: We’ve pretty much dictated the winner or loser of all these games,” Stephon Castle said. “I think us finishing games and trying to maintain our leads has been tough for us.”

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New York improved to 46.2% from the field overall and leaned on its defense and timely three-point shooting to complete the rally. Karl-Anthony Towns added 13 points and 10 rebounds despite early foul trouble.

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One of the greatest comebacks in Finals history has given the Knicks new life and a clear path to the championship.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.