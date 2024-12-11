What India searched the most in sports this year on Google: IPL, Vinesh Phogat, cricket and more

Google India’s 2024 search trends reveal a significant focus on sports, with cricket dominating the charts. Let’s take a look at the top searches this year.

Indian Premier League (IPL) The IPL was the most searched sports event overall, reflecting its immense popularity nationwide. Fans eagerly followed match updates and player performances.

T20 World Cup The number 2 on the overall search, this global cricket tournament held earlier in the year drew massive attention.

Olympics 2024 The Paris Olympics captured significant interest, with users searching for updates on Indian athletes and their medal performances. It finished at the number 5 on the overall searches.

Pro Kabaddi League Among sports searches, Pro Kabaddi League maintained its stronghold as a favourite among Indian sports fans. It finished at number 4 among sports searches.

Indian Super League (ISL) The ISL’s focus on promoting Indian football ensured it remained a trending topic in sports searches. It was number 5 on sports-related searches.

Among individual matches, “India vs England” was the most searched, followed by “India vs Bangladesh” and “India vs Zimbabwe”.

Sports personalities also featured prominently in searches. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat topped the list of “people” searches. Phogat was in the news for breaking records, announcing retirement after being eliminated from the Paris Olympics and then becoming an MLA in Haryana.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who made headlines for his personal and professional lives, finished fourth in searches related to people.

Punjab Kings cricketer Shashank Singh, Sunrisers Hyderabad opening batter Abhishek Sharma and badminton player Lakshya Sen were also among the top 10.

On December 10-11, “sports” was searched heavily on Google India:

Google top sports searches in 2023 Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra and Mohammed Shami were in the Top 5 list in “people” searches in 2023. Other names in the Top 10 People list were Glenn Maxwell, David Beckham, Suryakumar Yadav and Travis Head.

