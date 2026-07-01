What is Bobby Bonilla Day 2026? Why New York Mets pay $1.19 million every July 1

Every July 1, the New York Mets issue a cheque for $1,193,248.20 to former outfielder Bobby Bonilla, continuing one of the most distinctive financial arrangements in professional sports. The payments began in 2011 and will continue every summer through 2035. That is 25 years of steady money, long after he last played for the club.

How the New York Mets created this unusual payment plan In 2000, the New York Mets decided to buy out the final $5.9 million on Bobby Bonilla’s contract. Instead of paying the full amount at once, both sides agreed to spread the money over 25 years with 8 percent interest added. The first check arrived on July 1, 2011, and the same amount has landed every year since.

At the time, team ownership believed they could invest the money they were holding and come out ahead. They placed funds with Bernie Madoff, expecting strong returns. When that plan collapsed, the Mets still had to honour the contract they signed. Current owner Steve Cohen has chosen to lean into the tradition and has talked about celebrating it at Citi Field.

Other MLB players still receiving deferred money Bobby Bonilla is not the only former player receiving deferred money after retirement. Teams have used deferred payments for decades. Here are some of the most notable active or recently completed deals:

Bobby Bonilla also receives $500,000 per year for 25 years from a separate deal involving the Mets and Orioles that started in 2004.

Bret Saberhagen gets $250,000 annually from the Mets for 25 years, also beginning in 2004. His contract served as the model for Bonilla’s larger arrangement.

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Max Scherzer will collect a total of $105 million from the Washington Nationals through 2028.

Manny Ramirez receives the final payments from his $24.2 million deferred package with the Boston Red Sox in 2026.

Chris Davis has one of the biggest recent deferred deals with the Baltimore Orioles. The $59 million total runs from 2025 to 2037. He collected $9.16 million in both 2024 and 2025, then drops to $3.5 million per year from 2026 to 2032 and $1.4 million from 2033 to 2037.

How Bobby Bonilla’s deal compares to Shohei Ohtani’s contract The largest modern deferral belongs to Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his $700 million deal, Ohtani earns just $2 million during each of the first 10 seasons. Starting in 2034, he will receive $68 million every year through 2043.

The key difference is timing and purpose. Bonilla’s deal was a buyout for a veteran near the end of his time with the Mets. Ohtani proposed his deferral at the height of free agency to give the Dodgers more flexibility with payroll and luxury tax rules while he is still playing.

Which 2026 players earn less than Bobby Bonilla’s annual cheque One reason the payment draws attention is its size compared with that of many current young players. MLB’s salary structure keeps early-career pay relatively low. These are some of the top-performing players this season who are making less than $1.19 million (listed with 2026 salaries and Fangraphs WAR):

Pete Crow-Armstrong: $894,000 (4.9 WAR)

Jacob Misiorowski: $788,300 (4.3 WAR)

Dillon Dingler: $834,900 (3.7 WAR)

Cam Schlittler: $801,425 (3.7 WAR)

Otto Lopez: $810,500 (3.6 WAR)

Kevin McGonigle: $780,000 (3.4 WAR)

JJ Wetherholt: $780,000 (3.4 WAR)

Nick Kurtz: $780,000 (3.3 WAR)

Miguel Vargas: $805,700 (3.2 WAR)