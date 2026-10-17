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What is Boccia at Para Asian Games 2026? How to play the sport & what are the rules; List of Indians in action

India is yet to win a Boccia medal at the Para Asian Games, having made its sporting debut at the Games in 2023. Sachin Chamaria and Anjali Devi are representing India in Boccia at Para Asian Games 2026 in Aichi Nagoya.    

Koushik Paul
Updated17 Oct 2026, 01:49 PM IST
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Indian Boccia athlete Sachin Chamaria is competing at Para Asian Games 2026.
Indian Boccia athlete Sachin Chamaria is competing at Para Asian Games 2026.
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India started its Boccia campaign at the Para Asian Games 2026 with Sachin Chamaria securing an 8-4 win over Khalifa Ahmad of UAE in the group stage of Men's Individual BC3 category. Up next, he will face Japan's Kazuki Takahashi in his second pool game on October 19 at 7:05 AM IST.

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Boccia has been a part of the Para Asian Games since its inaugural edition in 2010. India made its Boccia debut in the 2023 edition Hangzhou, with four athletes, but returned empty handed. Pooja Gupta was the lone bright spot in India's Boccia campaign in the previous edition, having made it to the quarterfinal stage. The rest couldn't go beyond the group stage.

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However, things will be tough for India as the country sent only two athletes - Chamaria and Anjali Devi. Chamaria had been a part of the Indian Boccia contingent in the 2023 edition also.

What is Boccia & how it is played?

Boccia is an indoor Paralympic sport. Unlike the other sports which has an Olympic equivalent, Boccia has none. One might argue that Boccia is a similar to lawn bowls, but in reality they are not. While both are target-based rolling sports, there is a difference in equipment, surface and rules.

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In Boccia, the athletes, from a seated position, roll the ball to land close to the white marker ball, which is known as the jack. The sport can be played as an individual, in pare or as a team of three. It is played on a court which is roughly the same size as a badminton court.

As far as the rules are concerned, the aim is to score as many points possible by placing the set of coloured balls closest to the white jack ball. The player has to attack and defend with the two rivals competing over a set number of ends.

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List of Boccia rules

  • Players must be seated during a game
  • Each game consists of a series of ends - (Singles & Pairs = 4 ends) & (Teams = 6 ends)
  • An end consists of all 13 balls being propelled onto court (the jack, 6 red and 6 blue)
  • Toss decides which player/captain chooses to be red or blue
  • Both sides must be seated at a designated box on the court from where balls are propelled
  • Red side always begins the first end
  • In a pairs or a team match each player propels the jack onto court in turn
  • In a singles match both players will alternate twice
  • The player who propels the jack ball also propels their first coloured ball
  • The side not closest to the jack plays until they get closer, or run out of balls
  • The end is complete when all balls from both sides have been propelled
  • One point is awarded for every ball of the same colour, which is closest to the jack
  • Points scored each end are accumulated to give a final score.

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Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: Why India para-cycling contingent is cut down to just one

Indian Boccia squad at Para Asian Games 2026

  1. Sachin Chamaria - Men's individual BC3
  2. Anjali Devi - Women's individual BC3
  3. Sachin Chamaria & Anjali Devi - Mixed pair BC3

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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