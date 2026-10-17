What is Boccia at Para Asian Games 2026? How to play the sport & what are the rules; List of Indians in action

India started its Boccia campaign at the Para Asian Games 2026 with Sachin Chamaria securing an 8-4 win over Khalifa Ahmad of UAE in the group stage of Men's Individual BC3 category. Up next, he will face Japan's Kazuki Takahashi in his second pool game on October 19 at 7:05 AM IST.

Advertisement

Boccia has been a part of the Para Asian Games since its inaugural edition in 2010. India made its Boccia debut in the 2023 edition Hangzhou, with four athletes, but returned empty handed. Pooja Gupta was the lone bright spot in India's Boccia campaign in the previous edition, having made it to the quarterfinal stage. The rest couldn't go beyond the group stage.

However, things will be tough for India as the country sent only two athletes - Chamaria and Anjali Devi. Chamaria had been a part of the Indian Boccia contingent in the 2023 edition also.

What is Boccia & how it is played? Boccia is an indoor Paralympic sport. Unlike the other sports which has an Olympic equivalent, Boccia has none. One might argue that Boccia is a similar to lawn bowls, but in reality they are not. While both are target-based rolling sports, there is a difference in equipment, surface and rules.

Advertisement

In Boccia, the athletes, from a seated position, roll the ball to land close to the white marker ball, which is known as the jack. The sport can be played as an individual, in pare or as a team of three. It is played on a court which is roughly the same size as a badminton court.

As far as the rules are concerned, the aim is to score as many points possible by placing the set of coloured balls closest to the white jack ball. The player has to attack and defend with the two rivals competing over a set number of ends.

List of Boccia rules Players must be seated during a game

Each game consists of a series of ends - (Singles & Pairs = 4 ends) & (Teams = 6 ends)

An end consists of all 13 balls being propelled onto court (the jack, 6 red and 6 blue)

Toss decides which player/captain chooses to be red or blue

Both sides must be seated at a designated box on the court from where balls are propelled

Red side always begins the first end

In a pairs or a team match each player propels the jack onto court in turn

In a singles match both players will alternate twice

The player who propels the jack ball also propels their first coloured ball

The side not closest to the jack plays until they get closer, or run out of balls

The end is complete when all balls from both sides have been propelled

One point is awarded for every ball of the same colour, which is closest to the jack

Points scored each end are accumulated to give a final score.

Advertisement

Indian Boccia squad at Para Asian Games 2026 Sachin Chamaria - Men's individual BC3 Anjali Devi - Women's individual BC3 Sachin Chamaria & Anjali Devi - Mixed pair BC3

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in