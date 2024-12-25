What is Boxing Day in cricket and football? How a particular date in December became a tradition in sporting world

Christmas is upon us. While for most, it's a holiday season, for many, the day after Christmas holds a special place as December 26, celebrated as 'Boxing Day' is marked as one of the most significant dates in the sporting calendar. The birth of Boxing Day first happened in United Kingdom and later on it spread across several Commonwealth nations.

Celebrated as an occasion where employers and wealthy families present gifts to their employees and less fortunate, Boxing Day is a way to express gratitude and spread goodwill after Christmas. Over the years, Boxing Day has made a special place in both cricket and football with several top-flight sporting actions taking place on December 26.

What is Boxing Day in cricket? Traditionally, cricket matches on Boxing Day were usually held between local teams. But with growing popularity, Cricket Australia made it mandatory in 1980 to host one Boxing Day Test match against one a touring side during the summer in Melbourne.

With the countries like South Africa, New Zealand and England also adopting the same, The Boxing Day Tests have added a global significance. While Australia would be hosting India in Boxing Day, South Africa will play hosts to Pakistan on the day in 2024.

What is Boxing Day in football? At a time when other European football leagues take a break after Christmas, the English Premier League holds one of the most special matchdays on Boxing Day. Often called as 'second Christmas', and like in cricket, Boxing Day has become a tradition in football too over the years.

According to beIN sports, the first football match on December 26 was played between Sheffield and Hallam - oldest clubs in the world - in 1860. Boxing Day in football truly began to take shape with the match between Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion during the 1888-89 season.

Boxing Day fixtures in EPL 2024-25 Manchester City vs Everton

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Fulham

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Southampton vs West Ham

Wolverhampton vs Manchester United

Liverpool vs Leicester However, sporting actions don't just limit to cricket and football on Boxing Day nowadays. Sports like horse racing, rugby, Mixed Martial Arts and a lot more take place on December 26.

Why is it called Boxing Day? Although, the exact origin of the name Boxing Day is unknown, according to several reports, the name comes from boxes that the churches used to keep outside to collect donations for the less fortunate people. It is also attributed to the practice of giving boxes of gifts on the day. However, it has nothing to do with the sport ‘boxing’.