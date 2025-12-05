What is Pickleball? How is it played? What are its rules? How many teams play the sport in India? All you need to know

Started as a recreational sport, Pickleball has taken up pace and is one of the fastest growing sports in India. A paddle sport, that is a mixture of tennis, badminton and table tennis, a lot of people are choosing pickleball over other Olympic sports in the country.
Based on several reports, the originated back in 1965 by three individuals named Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum. Little did they knew that the game would evolve from a backyard pastime into a professional sport with its own governing body.
In India, pickleball made its entry in 2006 by Sunil Valavalkar, whose first interaction with the game came in 1999 in Canada. Valavalkar formed the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) in 2008 and was affiliated to the International Pickleball Federation in 2015.
Pickleball is played on a court which has the same size as that of a doubles badminton court (20 ft by 44 ft). It consists of a low net, slightly lower in height than that of tennis and can be played in singles and doubles format. Doubles is the most common format in pickleball.
Pickleball is played with smooth-faced paddles to hit a lightweight, perforated hollow plastic ball over the net.
Pickleball got its prominence in India through the inaugural Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) in 2025, consisting six franchises. The six IPBL franchises are Mumbai Smashers, Chennai Super Warriors, Lucknow Leopards, Bengaluru Blasters, Hyderabad Royals and Capital Warriors Gurgaon.
