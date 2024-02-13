 What is Taylor Swift-Super Bowl controversy? NFL fans say it’s ‘‘rigged’ as Kansas City Chiefs seal 3rd win in 5 years | Mint
Business News/ Sports / Sports News/  What is Taylor Swift-Super Bowl controversy? NFL fans say it's ''rigged' as Kansas City Chiefs seal 3rd win in 5 years
What is Taylor Swift-Super Bowl controversy? NFL fans say it’s ‘‘rigged’ as Kansas City Chiefs seal 3rd win in 5 years

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their third Super Bowl in five years, but some NFL fans doubt the fairness of their win and flood social media with conspiracy theories.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Ashley Avignone, Ice Spice and Blake Lively during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)Premium
Taylor Swift celebrates with Ashley Avignone, Ice Spice and Blake Lively during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their third Super Bowl in five years. They secured two consecutive titles after beating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime in Las Vegas. However, some NFL fans doubt the fairness of their win and flood the social media with conspiracy theories of it being rigged.

Martin Walsh, known for conspiracy theories, earlier claimed that Biden's team might seek support from famous people like Taylor Swift to help his campaign seem new. A far-fetched idea on the right-wing conspiracy theory says Swift is a “Pentagon asset" who is secretly working with the Pentagon to help Joe Biden win in 2024 through a planned public show of support.

Back in January, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy posted a sarcastic tweet hinting at a big presidential endorsement linked to an “artificially culturally propped-up couple" couple. He also mocked rumours about the Super Bowl outcomes.

The rumours that Taylor Swift backed Joe Biden and that the Chiefs' victory was rigged fell apart due to lack of real proof. Biden himself added to the controversy by posting a tweet after the Chiefs won their game in extra time.

However, the skepticism isn't just about Taylor Swift.

Shortly after the Chiefs won, ESPN's Adam Schefter mentioned what CBS Sports' Sean McManus had stated earlier: “The NFL has alerted us that, for the first time ever, we will have a double overtime game (in the Super Bowl)." It seems McManus was likely making a joke about the Super Bowl being fixed because Swift was there, despite the rumours.

Super Bowl ‘rigged’ theories

National Football League (NFL) fans, however, continue to post their conspiracy theories on social media. Have a look.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
