What is Teqball? All you need to know about the sport making its Asian Games debut? India's squad, schedule & more

Teqball will be making its debut at the Asian Games 2026 as a medal sport when the continental showpiece kicks-off in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from September 19. The Asian Games 2026 is expected to host a a total of 469 medal events in 43 sporting disciplines, which is 12 less than the previous edition in 2022 in Hangzhou.

Advertisement

Teqball is among the six sporting disciplines making its debut at the Asian Games 2026. The other sporting disciplines are Freestyle BMX, mixed martial arts, padel, surfing, teqball and virtual taekwondo. Invented in 2014, teqball is a sport that combines elements of football, table tennis, and freestyle skills and is visually spectacular to watch.

The sport is being governed by the International Teqball Federation (FITEQ), which is based in Budapest. A total of 124 member federations are affiliated by FITEQ.

Teqball and its origin Teqball is a brainchild of three football enthusiats - former professional player Gabor Borsanyi, political entrepreneur Gyorgy Gattyan, and computer scientist Viktor Huszar. The idea for the teqball came from Borsanyi, who got bored with traditional football and used to play football on a table tennis table.

Advertisement

However, Borsanyi found out that the horizontal flat surface of the table tennis table made it difficult for the ball to bounce to the players. The table was then bent, with the arched surface making it easy for the ball to bounce to the foot of the players. The sport was officially presented in 2016 in Budapest by legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho.

Advertisement

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Mairaj Ahmad Khan eyes first Asiad medal at 50

How is teqball is played? In teqball, the players use almost every part of their body except the hands and arms. Teqball is played with the ball that is used in football, with size 5 being official. Like in tennis, table tennis and badminton, teqball can be played in singles (two players) and doubles (four players) with a match consisting best of three sets.

Each set is played until the player of the team reaches 12 points while every player or team having two attempts to complete a successful service. After every four points the team or player change service. No player can touch and return the ball with the same body part twice consecutively.

Also, each player or team is allowed to return the ball with a maximum of three touches by any body part, except for the hands and arms. In case of a doubles match, a team can have a maximum of three touches, but the teammates much pass the ball at least once to each other.

Advertisement

However, no player can touch the table while playing and in case of an edge ball, the rally shall be repeated. Scoring a Point: A point is awarded when the opponent fails to return the ball legally, hits the ball out of bounds, or commits a foul (such as touching the table or using hands/arms).

Advertisement

Also Read | Kedarling’s journey from accidental shooter to representing India at Asian Games

Who are India's teqball stars? In India, Anas Baig, Declan Gonsalves and Quimcy Dsouza are the most notable names in teqball. The trio will be representing India at the Asian Games 2026, later this month. At the Asian Games 2026, Dsouza will compete in women's singles. She will also pair up with Anas in mixed doubles event. Gonsalves and Anas will pair up in men's doubles.

In fact, Anas and Declan have won India a bronze medal at the World Teqball Championships in 2024 in Vietnam. Although India's fixtures are yet to be out, the trio will compete between September 17 and 20.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in