What is Virtual Taekwondo? All you need to know about the sport making its Asian games debut in Aichi-Nagoya

One of the six sports making its debut at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan is a virtual taekwondo, The mixed-gender event will feature 16 athletes from Asia competing for three podium finishes, in a straight knockout tournament at the Toyohashi Gymnasium on October 2.

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It was approved by the Olympic Council of Asia in June 2026, thus becoming the first-ever virtual sport at the Asian Games. The traditional taekwondo - which is a Korean martial art and combat sport involving primarily kicking techniques and punching - is also among the 43 sports to be played at the Asian Games this year.

Virtual Taekwondo rules explained Unlike the traditional taekwondo, the virtual version is a non-contact and a digitised regular sport. In Virtual Taekwondo, players use VR (virtual reality) headsets and motion -tracking devices which are attached to different parts of the body.

In Virtual Taekwondo, players will be positioned on adjacent 4x4 mats and will face the opponent in three 60-second rounds. During those three rounds, a player will use different forms of taekwondo moves against his or her virtual opponent from their designated areas.

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One of the important components of Virtual Taekwondo is the Health Bar. Considered as the central component of the sport, each player starts a round with 1000 Health Points (HP). As a player registers more successful hits, their opponents' HP decreases. Once the HP turns 0, it results in a knockout, allowing the opponent to win the round.

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The player has to win two rounds to win the match. But in case neither of the player pulls off a knockout, the player with a greater HP at the end of 60 seconds wins the round. If there is a draw in HP, the following - headshots, kicks, and last hit - metrics are used in order as a tiebreaker to determine the winner of the match.

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Virtual Taekwondo schedule at Asian Games 2026

Time (IST) Stage Date 5:30 AM Round of 16 October 2 6:50 AM Quarterfinals October 2 7:30 AM Semifinals (Bronze medal match) October 2 8 AM Final (Gold Medal match) October 2 5:05 PM Victory Ceremony October 2

Indian representation in Virtual Taekwondo Kashish Malik will represent India at the Asian Games 2026 in the Virtual Taekwondo event. This is Malik's second Asian Games appearance after representing India in 2018, but in the traditional version. She exited in the quarterfinals of the Women's 57 kg event.

The 26-year-old trains at Peace Taekwondo Academy and is supported by the Virat Kohli Foundation. She recently won a bronze medal at the Asian Taekwondo Championships in Ulaanbaatar.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in