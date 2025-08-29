When and where to watch Amanda Anisimova vs Maya Joint US Open 2025 match? Timing, live-stream details and more

Amanda Anisimova is battling Maya Joint in the second round of the US Open Women's Singles match today. Notably, this is the first time that the two players will be facing each other at the outdoor hard courts at the Louis Armstrong Stadium, New York.

19-year-old Joint is only one of three teenagers to find a place in the Top 50 rankings alongside Mirra Andreeva and Victoria Mboko.

Last year, Joint reached the second round on her Grand Slam debut but was ultimately defeated by Madison Keys. Since then, she has moved on significantly from her world No. 135 ranking to becoming the 37th ranked player, and also won two WTA singles titles.

"It's just so exciting. I really like the US Open; the energy and the crowds. There were so many Aussies out there cheering, it really helped me to get through," Joint said on Tuesday. “I feel a little bit at home here as well. The crowd won't know that I'm from here, but it is nice to be able to play in the States again.” Joint was quoted as saying by the US Open's official website.

Meanwhile, Anisimova has had a strong year after winning her first WTA 1000 title and reaching the final of Wimbledon. The American tennis player will now be looking to surpass her career-best 3rd-round finish in 2020 as a potential quarterfinal match against Iga Swiatek looms.

In her last match, she defeated Kimberly Birrell in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

When and where to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Maya Joint US Open 2025 match? The Amanda Anisimova vs. Maya Joint, US Open 2025 match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. The match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.