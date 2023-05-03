Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir played magically for India and are counted among the world's best batsmen at number 3. The duo played some of the most great innings together, taking Indian cricket to soaring heights. One more truth we have to accept is that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir don't really get along and the cricket fans have witnessed this several times- during the 2013 IPL, 2016 IPL, and recently on Monday, when both players had a fiery exchange.

Gautam Gambhir couldn't ignore Virat Kohli's altercation with LSG player Naveen-ul-Haq and both players indulged in a heated exchange after the LSG vs RCB match on Monday. While the IPL has fined the three players for breaching the Code of Conduct, veteran cricketers, and cricket fans expressed their displeasure over the whole saga.

However, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir once shared a strong bond like all other teammates and in 2009 Gautam Gambhir even gave away his Man-of-the-Match title to Virat Kohli, after both players led Team India to a massive 7-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

In 2009, Gautam Gambhir gave his MOM award to Virat Kohli for his maiden 💯. It’s a priceless moment for any young player. But #ViratKohli hate GG. Virat should remembered what GG has done for him and should respect GG. #RCBvLSG #TATAIPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4aRbYUmdlS — Afrid Mahmud Rifat 🇧🇩 (@amr_801) May 2, 2023

During the fourth One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a five-match series against Sri Lanka, India faced a challenging task of scoring 316 runs. However, early on in the match, when the team's score was only at 23, they lost two wickets. Despite this setback, the partnership of Kohli and Gambhir proved to be fruitful for India, as they were able to accumulate 224 runs together for the third wicket, putting India in a commanding position.

Although Kohli was dismissed after scoring 107 runs, Gambhir continued to play exceptionally well and remained unbeaten at 150 runs, leading India to a resounding victory.

“Gautam Gambhir, he wants to give his award to Virat Kohli, who got his first 100, in One Day Internationals (ODI)," the host announced.

Virat Kohli reluctantly entered the scene and took the award. He wanted to share the Man-of-the-match trophy with Gautam Gambhir, but the host took him away.

The old video is now doing rounds on social media with social media users expressing happiness seeing the connection the two legends once shared.