Where is Terrel Williams now after tragic 2015 fight vs Prichard Colon? All you need to know

Terrel Williams stepped into the ring as an undefeated fighter in October 2015. By the end of that night in Fairfax, Virginia, his life and the life of his opponent had changed forever. More than a decade later, following the death of Prichard Colon at age 33, many are asking the same questions: Where is Terrel Williams now, and what happened to the boxer after that tragic fight?

Advertisement

The night everything changed On October 17, 2015, Terrel Williams faced rising Puerto Rican prospect Prichard Colon in a super welterweight bout. Colon entered with a perfect 16-0 record. Williams was 14-0. The fight was physical and messy. Williams was warned and later deducted a point for punches to the back of the head. Colon was docked points for a low blow.

In the ninth round, Colon went down twice. His corner, believing the fight was over, removed his gloves. Officials ruled a disqualification in Williams’ favor. Moments later, Colon collapsed. Doctors found a severe brain bleed. He underwent emergency surgery and spent 221 days in a coma. The injuries left him with permanent neurological damage. He could no longer walk or speak normally and required constant care for the rest of his life.

Advertisement

Also Read | Prichard Colon passes away at 33 after decade of struggle from 2015 brain injury

Terrel Williams’ response and the years that followed Terrel Williams improved to 15-0 that night, but he never celebrated. He has repeatedly said the outcome devastated him. In a 2018 interview with RingTV, he spoke openly about the emotional weight he still carried.

"I pray for Prichard every single day. I don't wish nothing but peace and health for that man. It's been hard on me, too. I didn't want that to happen to him. I was just trying to win a fight. My life changed that night, and it will never be the same,” the boxer said.

The criticism was intense and lasting. Williams took nearly two years away from boxing. He returned in 2017 and fought a handful of times, finishing his career with an 18-1 record. His final bout came in September 2019, a decision loss to Thomas Dulorme. After that, he walked away from the sport for good.

Advertisement

Also Read | British boxer Raven Chapman undergoes emergency brain surgery

Life away from the spotlight Since retiring, Williams has lived a private life. He has stayed out of the media, avoided interviews, and kept a low profile. Reports in recent years noted that even his social media presence faded amid ongoing online abuse related to the 2015 fight. As of 2026, there is no public indication he has returned to boxing in any official capacity or sought a high-profile role in the sport.

The death of Prichard Colon on August 13, 2026, at age 33 in Orlando, Florida, has brought the story back into the news. Colon’s family confirmed his passing after years of living with the effects of the brain injury.

The Williams-Colon fight remains one of boxing’s most painful modern chapters. It raised serious questions about referee control, illegal punches, and fighter safety. For Williams, it became a personal burden he has carried quietly. For Colon and his family, it meant more than a decade of medical struggle.

Advertisement

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.