Where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal? India vs Australia probable XIs, live streaming details

In a rematch of the 2017 ODI World Cup semis, India will once again take on the Australians in the second semifinal on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Australia, like always have dominated in the group stage, and finished on top of the table. On the other hand, India started with two wins before losing three matches consecutively. However, a victory over New Zealand sealed India's path to semifinals.

Meanwhile, India suffered a huge blow ahead of the semifinal when Pratika Rawal was ruled out for the remainder of the tournament due to an ankle injury and knee injury sustained while fielding against Bangladesh. Opener Shafali Verma, who was initially dropped from the World Cup squad, has been called in as a replacement.

It will interesting to see whether Shafali will be directly drafted in the playing XI in place of Rawal. Currently, the top-run getter in the ongoing Senior Women's T20 League, Shafali will report at India's training session on Tuesday. Earlier, the right-hander scored 70 for India A in the one-off official ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up game against New Zealand in Bengaluru's CoE. Earlier, India lost to Australia in group stage.

IND-W vs AUS-W head-to-head in ODIs In ODIs, Australia have dominated the head-to-head record with a 49-11 head-to-head record in 60 matches. The last time both these teams met was on October 12 with Australia winning the game.

When and where to watch IND-W vs AUS-W on TV & online? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs Australia women semifinal will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST. Live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W will be available on JioStar app and website.

IND-W vs AUS-W semifinal predicted playing XIs Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain and wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt