White Sox select UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky No. 1 overall in 2026 MLB draft

The Chicago White Sox made history on Saturday by selecting UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky with the first overall pick in the 2026 MLB amateur draft. The 6-foot-2 right-handed hitter becomes the second Bruin ever taken No. 1, joining pitcher Gerrit Cole, selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2011.

Cholowsky, a Golden Spikes Award finalist, put together a standout junior season that cemented his status as the top prospect. He posted a 1.088 OPS with 21 home runs and 60 RBIs, showing the power, contact skills, and plate discipline that scouts have raved about for years. Defensively, he remains a sure-handed shortstop with a strong arm and instincts that should keep him at the position long-term.

White Sox bet on immediate impact talent This marks the first time the White Sox have held the No. 1 pick since taking Hall of Famer Harold Baines in 1977. Chicago White Sox earned the top selection after finishing 60-102 last season and winning the draft lottery. Team officials view Roch Cholowsky as a potential cornerstone who can help end the franchise’s long World Series drought. The White Sox last captured a title in 2005 and have endured multiple 100-loss seasons in recent years.

Roch Cholowsky arrives as a polished college player ready to move quickly through the minors. His complete tool set, plus hit and power grades, elite defense, and leadership make him the kind of player who can anchor a rebuild.

Dominant college resume built confidence At UCLA, Roch Cholowsky developed into one of the most complete shortstops in recent college history. He earned Big Ten Player of the Year honours in consecutive seasons and won the Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s top collegiate shortstop the year before. Over three seasons, he hit for average and power while controlling the strike zone, walking more than he struck out across his career. His leadership helped the Bruins remain a national contender.

The selection also continues a strong pipeline of UCLA talent into professional baseball. Cholowsky’s combination of production and intangibles made him the consensus favorite heading into draft night, even as high school shortstop Grady Emerson and Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey stayed in the conversation.

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Early draft order takes shape quickly With the second pick, the Tampa Bay Rays selected shortstop Grady Emerson out of Fort Worth Christian High School in Texas. The Minnesota Twins followed by taking Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey third overall. The top of the draft featured three highly regarded position players, giving several contending clubs options to address long-term needs.

The White Sox now turn their attention to signing Cholowsky and integrating him into their farm system. His advanced skill set should allow him to debut in the big leagues sooner than many high school picks, aligning well with Chicago’s timeline for contention.