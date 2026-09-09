Who is Alex Michelsen? Unseeded American takes two-set lead over Frances Tiafoe in US Open 2026 quarterfinal

Unseeded American Alex Michelsen has seized control of the all-American US Open quarterfinal, winning the first two sets 7-5, 6-3 against No. 11 seed Frances Tiafoe on Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 22-year-old, who had not dropped a set all tournament, is one set from a first Grand Slam semifinal. Tiafoe, a two-time US Open semifinalist, is fighting to stay in the match after winning the third set.

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The California right-hander is ranked No. 46. A semifinal run would push him into the top 30. He has already made just over $1 million on court in 2026; the quarterfinal check alone is $780,000. Tiafoe has beaten him twice, both in straight sets, at Dallas in 2024 and Houston in 2025. This is their first meeting at a major.

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Who is Alex Michelsen? Alex Michelsen grew up in Aliso Viejo, California, and graduated from Laurel Springs School. He signed a letter of intent with the University of Georgia in 2023 as the top-ranked American-born recruit, then never arrived in Athens. A strong summer that year, including a Challenger title in Chicago and a Newport final, convinced him to turn pro instead.

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As a junior, he won the 2022 Wimbledon boys’ doubles title with Sebastian Gorzny and reached the Australian Open boys’ doubles final. His Grand Slam debut came in doubles at the 2022 US Open. A year later, he received a singles wildcard in New York. Until this fortnight, his deepest major run was the 2025 Australian Open fourth round.

Alex Michelsen's form Alex Michelsen's game is built around a heavy serve that is often unreturnable and a two-handed backhand. When the return does come back, he has been finishing points fast. He struck 44 winners in the fourth-round win over Etcheverry.

Coach Jay Leavitt was the first person to tell a teenage Michelsen he could reach the top 100.

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Alex Michelsen’s road to the US Open quarterfinals Round 1: Federico Cina 6-4, 6-1, 6-0

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Round 2: No. 16 Brandon Nakashima 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Round 3: Daniel Merida 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 6-3

Round 4: No. 27 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 6-4

Alex Michelsen has spent less than nine hours on court across those four matches. Tiafoe needed five sets in the first round and has already logged more time. The winner meets either Carlos Alcaraz or Ben Shelton in the last four. An American man has not won this title since Andy Roddick in 2003.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.