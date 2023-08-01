Who is Anita Sheoran, witness in Brij Bhushan sexual harassment case, vying for WFI chief's post?1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 10:02 AM IST
Should she succeed, Anita Sheoran would become the first woman to lead an ancient Indian sport with origins in all-male akhadas.
Anita Sheoran, a witness in the alleged harassment case against Brij Bhushan, is among four candidates vying for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) presidency. She is the sole female contender to succeed Brij Bhushan.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×