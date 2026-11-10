Who is Anuj Shrivatri? Meet India’s 100th Chess Grandmaster from MP; 38 yrs after Viswanathan Anand became India’s first

Madhya Pradesh's International Master Anuj Shrivatri became India's 100th Grandmaster after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship on Sunday. The 22-year-old Anuj scored seven out of the possible eight points after losing the first game at the tournament at the Asenso Global Youth Leadership and Sports Complex.

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The legendary Vishwanathan Anand was India's first-ever GM as he won the title in 1988 after earning his third norm in 1987. India got its last five GMs -- from 96th to 100th between July, 2026 to November 2026 in a space of just five months. Ethan Vaz, Harshvardhan GB, S Ashwath and V Rathnavel were awarded GM titles just before Anuj.

The achievement was particularly significant as chess enthusiasts in India had been awaiting the country's 100th Grandmaster, while Madhya Pradesh had been waiting for its first player to earn the prestigious title.

Anuj Shrivatri - All you need to know Shrivatri took up chess at the age of seven in 2011. he initially trained under his first coach VK Tiwari, who played an important role in shaping Shrivatri's understanding of the game. He later trained under Nilkesh Jain, who eventually went on to become Shrivatri's mentor.

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Shrivatri has always been a good student at school. He emerged as school topper before pursuing a degree in Bachelors of Technology (BTech) at Lovely Professional University. Shrivatri specialised in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.

Shrivatri secured a job as a software engineer with a German fiorm and worked from home in Madhya Pradesh initially. Later he was offered to move to Germany at the company's base, but Shrivatri decided to pursue his dreams on the 64 squares, as reported by The Indian Express.

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Shrivatri would have become a GM earlier, after he became the International Master in 2020 at the age of 19. But the COVID-19 pandemic halted all his plans as the whole world was brought to a standstill. By the time everything came into place, his other commitments, including his day job had taken priority at that time.

Viswanathan Anand says ‘cracker of a 100’ Five-time world chess champion Anand congratulated Shrivatri on his achievement and describing is as a “cracker of a 100.” In an X post, Anand said, “Happy Diwali. A cracker of a 100. Congrats to @AnujShrivatri on getting India to this milestone."

“Funnily only today I was thinking December 2027 will be the 40th anniversary of my GM title and literally this manifested,” added Anand.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in