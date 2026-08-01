Who is Asmita Dey? Tripura bicycle mechanic’s daughter wins India’s first CWG Judo gold medal

Asmita Dey never planned to become a judoka. The sport found her almost by chance. Today the 23-year-old from Tripura stands as the first Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in judo after her historic victory at Glasgow 2026.

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From the running track to the judo mat Born on 22 March 2003 in Belonia, Tripura, Asmita grew up in a simple home with three siblings. Her father, Arjun Kumar Dey, earned a living repairing bicycles. Sport entered her life through running. She competed in the 800 metres and even reached district-level trials. A coach’s casual introduction to judo changed everything. What began as a trial session slowly became her main path.

Early training came under coach Bina Debnath at Belonia Vidyapeeth Coaching Centre. Later she moved to Tripura Sports School under Manik Lal Deb. Strong results in school competitions and the Khelo India circuit earned her a place at the Sports Authority of India Regional Centre in Bhopal in 2018. There, veteran coach Yashpal Solanki guided her into the national setup and the Target Olympic Podium Scheme development group.

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Also Read | Asmita Dey becomes first Indian to claim Gold medal in Judo at Commonwealth Game

Steady rise on the international stage Asmita Dey looks up to Indian judoka Avtar Singh and Japanese star Uta Abe. Those idols helped shape her approach. In 2022, she became the first judoka from Tripura to win an international medal at the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Competition in Thailand. The next year she claimed gold in the women’s -48kg category at the Junior Asia Cup in Macau and silver at the Asian Open in Kuwait. In 2025 she won her first senior international title with gold at the Casablanca African Open in Morocco. A fifth-place finish at the 2026 Asian Senior Championships showed she could compete with Asia’s best.

At home, she collected multiple gold medals at the Khelo India University Games and was crowned junior national champion in 2023-24. Each success added quiet confidence without flash.

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Historic gold in Glasgow Nothing matched the night in Glasgow. Competing in the women’s -48kg division, Asmita Dey reached the final after beating Scotland’s Eva Ewing by ippon in the quarter-finals and overcoming another home favourite, Summer Shaw, in the semi-finals. In the gold-medal bout, she faced Canada’s Heidi Quach. Trailing at one stage, she stayed calm, forced the contest into Golden Score and landed the decisive throw that secured India’s first-ever Commonwealth Games judo gold.

A story still unfolding From her father’s bicycle repair shop in Belonia to the top of the podium in Glasgow, Asmita Dey’s rise has been both rapid and unexpected. Still in her early twenties and with an Olympic medal as her clear goal, her journey feels like it is only beginning. For a girl who once ran the 800 metres with no thought of combat sports, the judo mat has written a new chapter in Indian sporting history.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.