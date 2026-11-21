Biswajit Pratihari is an Indian bodybuilder from Puri, Odisha, who has attracted attention for balancing his career in competitive bodybuilding with his responsibilities as a servitor at the Shri Jagannath Temple and his job in the postal department.

Popularly known as the 'Bahubali' servitor, the 41-year-old recently won two gold medals, at events in Spain and Thailand.

His achievements have brought him recognition beyond Odisha, particularly because of his unusual combination of traditional temple duties, professional responsibilities and sporting ambitions.

From weightlifting to bodybuilding Pratihari's sporting journey began with weightlifting. He has spent approximately 26 years in competitive sports, including 18 years in weightlifting and seven years in bodybuilding.

His association with weightlifting also played an important role in his professional career. He secured his job in the postal department through his sporting background, before eventually moving towards bodybuilding.

Pratihari has described the transition as an unexpected development. He said he took up bodybuilding almost by accident after spending several years as a weightlifter.

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"It is not common for a weightlifter to turn bodybuilder and go on to win gold at the international level. I got my job because of weightlifting; I took to bodybuilding later, almost by accident," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

His latest achievements came at two major international competitions in November 2026. He won gold at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) World Men's and Women's Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, held from 29 October to 2 November.

He then added another gold medal at the Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, which took place from 13 to 16 November.

With these two victories, Pratihari's international medal tally has increased to four. The latest results mark another milestone in his bodybuilding career, having transitioned to the discipline after years of weightlifting.

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Balancing bodybuilding with temple duties Apart from his sporting commitments and employment in the postal department, Pratihari continues to fulfil his responsibilities as a servitor at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

His association with the temple also connects his sporting achievements with a longstanding tradition of physical strength among its servitors.

Puri has several traditional Jaga Gharas, or indigenous gymnasiums, where servitors have historically practised wrestling and bodybuilding. Pratihari has spoken about the importance of connecting physical fitness with his religious responsibilities.

"If this body is not devoted to the service of the Lord, then it is useless," he said.

Nearly ₹ 20 lakh spent on bodybuilding Pratihari's achievements have also involved considerable financial investment. According to his account, he spent nearly ₹20 lakh over the past year on training, nutrition and international travel.

He credited Lord Jagannath, his mother and the support of his family for his success. At 41, Pratihari has continued to compete internationally while managing three different responsibilities: his postal department job, his duties at the Jagannath Temple and his bodybuilding career.