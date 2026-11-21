Biswajit Pratihari is an Indian bodybuilder from Puri, Odisha, who has attracted attention for balancing his career in competitive bodybuilding with his responsibilities as a servitor at the Shri Jagannath Temple and his job in the postal department.

Popularly known as the 'Bahubali' servitor, the 41-year-old recently won two gold medals, at events in Spain and Thailand.

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His achievements have brought him recognition beyond Odisha, particularly because of his unusual combination of traditional temple duties, professional responsibilities and sporting ambitions.

From weightlifting to bodybuilding Pratihari's sporting journey began with weightlifting. He has spent approximately 26 years in competitive sports, including 18 years in weightlifting and seven years in bodybuilding.

His association with weightlifting also played an important role in his professional career. He secured his job in the postal department through his sporting background, before eventually moving towards bodybuilding.

Pratihari has described the transition as an unexpected development. He said he took up bodybuilding almost by accident after spending several years as a weightlifter.

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"It is not common for a weightlifter to turn bodybuilder and go on to win gold at the international level. I got my job because of weightlifting; I took to bodybuilding later, almost by accident," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

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His latest achievements came at two major international competitions in November 2026. He won gold at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) World Men's and Women's Championships in Santa Susanna, Spain, held from 29 October to 2 November.

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He then added another gold medal at the Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand, which took place from 13 to 16 November.

With these two victories, Pratihari's international medal tally has increased to four. The latest results mark another milestone in his bodybuilding career, having transitioned to the discipline after years of weightlifting.

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Balancing bodybuilding with temple duties Apart from his sporting commitments and employment in the postal department, Pratihari continues to fulfil his responsibilities as a servitor at the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

His association with the temple also connects his sporting achievements with a longstanding tradition of physical strength among its servitors.

Puri has several traditional Jaga Gharas, or indigenous gymnasiums, where servitors have historically practised wrestling and bodybuilding. Pratihari has spoken about the importance of connecting physical fitness with his religious responsibilities.

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"If this body is not devoted to the service of the Lord, then it is useless," he said.

Nearly ₹ 20 lakh spent on bodybuilding Pratihari's achievements have also involved considerable financial investment. According to his account, he spent nearly ₹20 lakh over the past year on training, nutrition and international travel.

He credited Lord Jagannath, his mother and the support of his family for his success. At 41, Pratihari has continued to compete internationally while managing three different responsibilities: his postal department job, his duties at the Jagannath Temple and his bodybuilding career.

His latest international victories in Spain and Thailand have taken his medal tally to four, adding to a sporting journey that began with weightlifting nearly three decades ago.

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About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.