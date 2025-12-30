Who is Chip Kelly? Northwestern names ex-NFL head coach as offensive coordinator

Northwestern University has hired veteran coach Chip Kelly as its new offensive coordinator, the school announced on Tuesday (December 30), marking a major addition to head coach David Braun’s staff.

Kelly said he was excited to join a program he believes is on an upward trajectory.

Advertisement

“I am honored to join the Northwestern Football program,” Kelly said. “This program and university are clearly on the rise, and the values of the people and this place align with my own. I am grateful for the opportunity.”

He added that the team has strong potential under Braun’s leadership and pointed to recent infrastructure investment as a sign of ambition.

“There is tremendous potential under Coach Braun's leadership, and I'm ready to contribute to this team,” Kelly said. “There is great momentum around the program, and the opening of the new Ryan Field reflects Northwestern's commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Confidence in Braun’s vision Kelly said he was eager to get started in Evanston and help build on the program’s momentum.

Advertisement

“It will be a major asset as we continue to move forward, and I am excited to get to Evanston,” he said.

Braun welcomes Kelly Head coach David Braun described Kelly’s hiring as a defining moment for the program.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Chip and his wife, Jill, to our university,” Braun said. “His innovative approach to offense using systems that focus on varying tempo, efficiency and smart decision-making, his track record of developing quarterbacks, and his ability to maximize talent are exactly what our program needs at this moment.”

Program-defining move Braun stressed that the appointment reflects Northwestern’s long-term ambitions.

“Make no mistake: this is a program-defining change and is reflective of our long-term commitment to the pursuit of championships,” he said, adding that he was grateful for the support of the university and its backers in making the hire possible.

Advertisement

Who is Chip Kelly? Chip Kelly (born November 25, 1963) is one of the most influential offensive innovators of the past two decades. He returns once again to the college ranks after coaching stops across elite NCAA programs and the NFL.

Rise to prominence at Oregon Kelly became a national name during his tenure at Oregon, first as offensive coordinator (2007–2008) and then as head coach (2009–2012). He transformed the Ducks into a powerhouse with his high-tempo, spread offense, leading Oregon to:

-Three straight conference championships (2009–2011)

-Four consecutive BCS bowl appearances

-The 2011 BCS National Championship Game

Under Kelly, Oregon regularly ranked among the nation’s top offenses in scoring and total yards, reshaping how college football approached pace, conditioning and play-calling.

Advertisement

NFL coaching career Kelly’s college success led to a move to the NFL, where he served as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (2013–2015) and later the San Francisco 49ers (2016).

In his first season with the Eagles, Kelly led a dramatic turnaround, winning the NFC East with a 10–6 record.

His NFL tenure was marked by bold personnel decisions, heavy reliance on tempo concepts and mixed results on the field.

Despite early promise, his pro coaching career ended after the 2016 season.

Return to college football Kelly returned to the NCAA in 2018 as head coach of the UCLA Bruins, where he spent six seasons. While results were uneven, UCLA improved in later years, posting multiple winning seasons and a bowl victory before Kelly departed in 2024.

Advertisement

He then joined Ohio State as offensive coordinator, helping guide the Buckeyes to a national championship, reaffirming his reputation as an elite offensive strategist.

Las Vegas Raiders stint In 2025, Kelly briefly returned to the NFL as offensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders under Pete Carroll. Following a 2–9 start to the season, he was dismissed after Week 12.