Who is Christian Horner? Redbull sacks longtime F1 team principal after 20-year stint

After a 20-year stint that included eight Formula 1 drivers' titles, longtime Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was fired on Wednesday, reported AP.

Though Redbull stated Horner would 'forever remain an important part of our team history', it did not give a reason for the decision in a statement.

According to the statement, Laurent Mekies of sister team Racing Bulls will replace Horner as chief executive of the Red Bull team.

Ever since Red Bull entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005, Horner had been Red Bull team principal. He had performed his team and media duties as normal throughout the British Grand Prix last week.

During his tenure, Horner oversaw eight F1 drivers’ titles — four for Sebastian Vettel and four for Max Verstappen—and six constructors’ titles with the team.

This season, McLaren has dominated F1 while Red Bull’s performance has dipped. Also, defending champion Verstappen remains third in the standings, and the team is fourth.

Uncertainty for the future: After Verstappen declined to commit to stay with Red Bull for 2026, Horner spent much of last week fielding questions over Verstappen’s future at the team. As per Zak Brown, boss of rival McLaren, it would be a “disaster” for Red Bull if Verstappen were to leave, reported AP.

Over the last year and a half, Horner is the latest in a series of high-profile executives to leave the team. Earlier, car design great Adrian Newey joined Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley departed for Sauber.

“We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years,” Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull’s chief executive for corporate projects and investments said in a statement.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

The Redbull's announcement arrived more than a year after Horner was accused of misconduct toward a team employee.