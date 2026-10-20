Who is Deepthi Jeevanji? 23-year-old from Telangana with intellectual impairment wins back-to-back Asian Para Games gold

India's gold medal rush at the Asian Para Games 2026 continued on Tuesday as Deepthi Jeevanji finished atop the podium in the women's 400m T20 event after clocking a Games record time of 56.36s in Aichi-Nagoya. The 23-year-old from Telangana is a two-time Para World Championships medallist, having won the gold in 2024. She is also a Paralympic bronze winner in the same event.

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On Tuesday, Japan's Niina Kanno (58.92sec) won the silver and her compatriot Akane Kato (1:00.26sec) took bronze. The T20 classification covers athletes with intellectual impairments. Athletes in this category experience challenges with processing information, concentration, and executing race plans or tactical strategies.

Born in 2023 with intellectual impairment in Warangal, Telangana, Jeevanji had to face several hurdles due to her condition. However, she has proved her mettle on the international stage and made a remarkable impact on the world of para athletics.

Deepthi Jeevanji's journey starts at 15 Jeevanji was first spotted at the age of 15 by N Ramesh, a coach from the Sports Authority of India (SAI), during a state-level athletics meet. Recognizing her potential, Ramesh took Jeevanji under his wing and began training her.

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Jeevanji's journey in para athletics began with her participation in the Asian Youth Championships held in Hong Kong in 2019, where she won a bronze medal. Despite her intellectual impairment, which makes it difficult for her to express her feelings like other girls of her age, Jeevanji remained determined to excel in her sport.

She continued to train diligently and participated in various events organized by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) between 2019 and 2022. Her hard work paid off when she won a gold medal in both the 100m and 200m events at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati.

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Deepthi Jeevanji on winning bronze at Paralympics 2024

Jeevanji's success continued at the National Junior and Youth Championships, where she won multiple medals. Her achievements earned her the status of a Khelo India Athlete. Jeevanji's most significant achievement came at the Asian Para Games 2023, where she created history by breaking the Games Record and Asian Record followed by a World Record of 55.07s registered at World Championship 2024.

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Her exceptional performance earned her a gold medal, cementing her place as a rising star in the world of para athletics.

Deepthi Jeevanji's achievements Asian Para Games (2022) - Gold medal (GR, AR)

Paralympic Games (2024) - Bronze Medal

World Championship (2024) - Gold Medal (WR)

World Championship (2025) - Silver Medal

Indian Open (2025) - Gold Medal

Indian Open (2026) - Gold Medal

Also Read | Paralympics 2024: Revanth Reddy honours bronze medalist Deepthi Jeevanji

Asian Para Games (2026) - Gold medal (GR)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in