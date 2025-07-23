Who is Divya Deshmukh? India's 19-year-old chess prodigy making waves at FIDE Women's World Cup 2025 in Georgia

Indian chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh is making waves at the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025, after the 19-year-old Grandmaster became one of the two from the country to enter the semifinals in Georgia. The other Indian is Koneru Humpy.

Having defeated compatriot GM Harika Dronavalli in the quarterfinals, winning both the tie-break games, Deshmukh drew her first semifinal game against China's Tan Zhongyi with a 0.5-0.5 scoreline. The result from the first game were shared on the official X handle of FIDE.

Earlier, Deshmukh had stunned China's world no.6 Zhu Jiner in th tournament. Deshmukh has trainer herself under GM R.B. Ramesh at Chess Gurukul in Chennai and is best known for her sharp tactical vision, unshakeable composure, and creative flair.

Divya Deshmukh - All you need to know Born in Nagpur to doctor parents Jitendra and Namratha, Deshmukh was drawn into sports when her elder sister enrolled her into badminton. But she found her love in chess at the age of five and quickly advanced.

Two years later, Deshmukh brought home her first title, winning the Under-7 National Championship in 2012. That was followed by world youth titles in U‑10 (Durban, 2014) and U‑12 (Brazil, 2017) categories.

Deshmukh got er woman FIDE Master early on and by 2021, she has earned the title of Woman Grandmaster (WGM), and became Vidarbha's first and India’s 22nd under that rating.

Also Read | PM Modi hails chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh for beating World No. 1

In 2023, Deshmukh got the title of International Master (IM) and won the World Junior Girls’ U‑20 Championship in 2024 as a world no.1. She had finished with a dominant 10/11 score of 54:53.