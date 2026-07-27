Who is Elijah Bieniemy? Eric Bieniemy’s son charged in Mia Bieniemy shooting

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the 27-year-old son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and his wife Mia, is now at the center of a serious family tragedy. On Monday, authorities confirmed he faces multiple felony charges linked to a shooting at the family’s Virginia home.

Who is Elijah Bieniemy? Elijah Zion Bieniemy is the adult son of longtime NFL coach Eric Bieniemy and Mia Bieniemy. The family has ties to Ashburn, Virginia, where they maintained a home from Eric’s earlier time as offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders. Public records and court documents identify Elijah as a 27-year-old resident of Ashburn with no widely reported prior criminal history in Virginia. Little personal detail about his daily life has been released, as the focus remains on the ongoing investigation.

What happened at the Bieniemy home According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 7:32 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2026, to a report of a shooting on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn. They found an adult woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Reports indicate she was shot more than once, including injuries to the arm and chest, and underwent surgery. By Monday, she was listed in stable condition. Sheriff Mike Chapman noted that Mia herself placed the 911 call after the incident. Investigators said two other people were also in the house at the time. The case is being treated as domestic in nature, and officials have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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Elijah Bieniemy arrested and charged Jail records show Elijah Bieniemy was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center at 2:41 AM on July 27. He has been charged with three felonies: malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling. He is being held without bond.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 31. If convicted on all counts, he could face a significant prison sentence.

Eric Bieniemy and the Kansas City Chiefs respond Eric Bieniemy was at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp in St Joseph, Missouri, when the shooting occurred. He was not present for Monday’s practice and has stepped away from the team to be with his family. The Kansas City Chiefs issued a brief statement: “The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family. Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”