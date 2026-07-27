Who is Elijah Bieniemy? Eric Bieniemy’s son charged in Mia Bieniemy shooting

Elijah Zion Bieniemy, the 27-year-old son of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and his wife Mia, is now at the center of a serious family tragedy. On Monday, authorities confirmed he faces multiple felony charges linked to a shooting at the family’s Virginia home.

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Who is Elijah Bieniemy? Elijah Zion Bieniemy is the adult son of longtime NFL coach Eric Bieniemy and Mia Bieniemy. The family has ties to Ashburn, Virginia, where they maintained a home from Eric’s earlier time as offensive coordinator with the Washington Commanders. Public records and court documents identify Elijah as a 27-year-old resident of Ashburn with no widely reported prior criminal history in Virginia. Little personal detail about his daily life has been released, as the focus remains on the ongoing investigation.

What happened at the Bieniemy home According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 7:32 PM on Sunday, July 26, 2026, to a report of a shooting on the 20000 block of Northpark Drive in Ashburn. They found an adult woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

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Reports indicate she was shot more than once, including injuries to the arm and chest, and underwent surgery. By Monday, she was listed in stable condition. Sheriff Mike Chapman noted that Mia herself placed the 911 call after the incident. Investigators said two other people were also in the house at the time. The case is being treated as domestic in nature, and officials have stated there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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Elijah Bieniemy arrested and charged Jail records show Elijah Bieniemy was booked into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center at 2:41 AM on July 27. He has been charged with three felonies: malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling. He is being held without bond.

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A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 31. If convicted on all counts, he could face a significant prison sentence.

Eric Bieniemy and the Kansas City Chiefs respond Eric Bieniemy was at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp in St Joseph, Missouri, when the shooting occurred. He was not present for Monday’s practice and has stepped away from the team to be with his family. The Kansas City Chiefs issued a brief statement: “The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family. Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later confirmed Mia is stable and described her as “a saint.” The investigation continues, and more details may emerge as the case moves forward through the Loudoun County courts.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.