Who is Harsh Tokas? 23-year-old from Delhi chases India's first judo gold medal at Commonwealth Games on debut

Harsh Tokas was always drawn towards combat sports since childhood. Having discovered the sport at the age of 10 after joining a free academy in Delhi's Munirka around 2014, Tokas is standing at the biggest stage of his career in Glasgow at the 2026 edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG).

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At the CWG 2026, Tokas will be competing in the men's 81kg category, with an aim to bring the first-ever judo gold for India in the competition. “I liked combat sports from a young age. There was a judo academy near my home and the environment attracted me,” Tokas told PTI.

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"I used to enjoy competing and challenging myself, and that is how my judo career started," added thw 23-year-old. "I started judo about 12 years ago when I was around 10 or 11 years old. I am from Munirka village in Delhi.

"There is an academy in our village run by our coach, he opened it for children free of cost so that anyone could come and train. That is where my journey began," remembered Tokas.

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Harsh Tokas - All you need to know A product of India's cadet and junior judo pipeline, Tokas rose through the ranks on the Asian age-group circuit. One of the emerging talents, Tokas has a bronze medal in the U18 Asian Cup in Macau (U81kg) from 2018. In the same year, Tokas finished third at the India U18 Championships in Jalandhar.

In the same year, Tokas finished seventh in the Asian U18 Championships in Beirut. Idolising two-time Olympic champion Lasha Bekauri of Georgia, Tokas has another bronze medal to his name at the India U21 Championships in Lucknow in 2019.

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With CWG 2026 being his first-ever event at the world stage, Tokas has only gold in mind. Tokas qualified for the CWG 2026 through a rigorious selection process. He is a part of the seven-men Indian judo squad, that also includes veteran Avtar Singh.

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"The only thing on my mind is to win a gold medal. I want to win a gold medal for my country and make everyone proud," he added. Notably, India has won 11 medals in judo (across genders) at the Commonwealth Games. India's best-ever show in judo came in 2014, winning two silver and two bronze.

No pressure on Harsh Tokas Despite Glasgow being his Commonwealth Games debut, Tokas insists he is not feeling any pressure, crediting months of intensive preparation for giving him the confidence to compete against the best. "There is no pressure.

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"If your training is going well, most of the pressure goes away. For the last two to three months, I have been training at a level I had never reached before," he said. "I will give my 100 per cent, 200 per cent, even 500 per cent. Winning a medal is my dream and I want to fulfil it.

"This is the biggest dream of my life. I have given 12 years to this sport, and now the opportunity is in front of me. I want to make it count," he added. However, the Indian judoka team started on the wrong foot even before landing in Glasgow due to two doping-related suspensions, including last edition's silver-medallist Tulika Maan for whereabouts failure.

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Harsh Tokas recalls meeting idol Lasha Bekauri Having followed Bekauri since childhood, Tokas said meeting the Georgian Olympic champion during his training stint in that country was a memorable experience, as he sought advice on improving his technique.

"I met him in Georgia. I have followed Bekauri since childhood and know the journey he took to become an Olympic champion. His style is something I admire, and he is one of my favourite athletes," Tokas said.

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"Yes, I spoke with him in Georgia. He had undergone an operation and was not training at the time, but we met there and had some conversations, I asked him about his techniques and how they improved. He told me that mastering my best techniques would help me win consistently," added Tokas.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in