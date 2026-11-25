A 17-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh has drawn international attention after refusing to let her family's marriage plans interrupt her education, with former England football captain David Beckham sharing her story on social media to mark World Children's Day.

Hima Ninama, a resident of Barkheda village in Jhabua district, stood up against her proposed child marriage while studying in Class 11. Determined to continue her education, she approached her schoolteachers for help, eventually persuading her family to call off the wedding.

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Her story was shared by Beckham on 20 November, coinciding with World Children's Day. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, who is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador, highlighted her determination and the role played by her teachers in helping her resist child marriage.

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Beckham said his two decades of association with UNICEF had shown him how girls could lead, make progress and take decisions about their lives when provided with the necessary support and opportunities.

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He also highlighted Ninama's ambition to become a teacher and help other girls shape their futures, while acknowledging the work of UNICEF and its partners in supporting children.

How Hima Ninama stopped her child marriage Ninama was studying at Sandipani School in Kalyanpura when her family began discussing her marriage. Unwilling to give up her education, she approached her school principal, Gyanendra Prasad Ojha, and sought his intervention.

Ojha subsequently spoke to her family and explained the importance of allowing her to continue studying. He also highlighted the consequences of child marriage and the need to support her educational aspirations.

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The intervention helped change her family's decision, and the proposed marriage was called off.

Speaking about the incident, Ninama said she wanted to pursue her education and become a teacher. She also credited her teachers for encouraging her to participate in sports despite difficulties with walking.

According to reports, her principal said her family had initially considered marrying her early because she has a disability. However, he intervened after she approached him for help and explained her academic potential to her father.

Following the intervention, Ninama continued her education and passed her Class 11 examination in the first division. She is now studying in Class 12 and remains interested in athletics.

From resisting child marriage to pursuing her dream Ninama's ambitions extend beyond completing her education. She wants to become a teacher and help children in her community access better educational opportunities.

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She belongs to the Bhil tribal community and has spoken about the challenges faced by children in accessing quality education. Before joining Sandipani School, she studied at a government school where a shortage of teachers affected students' academic performance.

Her participation in extracurricular activities has also continued alongside her studies. She takes part in running and shot put and has secured recognition at the district level. She has also participated in essay-writing, drawing and speech competitions.

UNICEF India documented her journey through a short documentary after a team visited her village and school. The organisation's coverage brought her experience to a wider audience, eventually attracting Beckham's attention.

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“My family wanted me to get married. But I refused,” Ninama said in the documentary. “I wanted to study. I was also interested in sports, but because I cannot walk properly, I used to stay away until my teacher counselled and encouraged me to participate,” she added.

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Her story also received recognition from Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria, who thanked Beckham for highlighting the teenager's determination and bringing her experience to a global platform.

Ninama's journey comes amid continuing efforts to address child marriage and improve access to education for girls. Under India's Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, the minimum legal age for marriage is 18 for women and 21 for men.

For Ninama, continuing her education has opened the possibility of pursuing a career in teaching and helping other girls make independent decisions about their futures.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.