Who is Javokhir Sindarov? D Gukesh's opponent from Uzbekistan for FIDE World Chess Championship 2026 match

It's India vs Uzbekistan - the new rivalry in chess. Two years after becoming the youngest ever chess world champion, beating Ding Liren in Singapore, India's D Gukesh will up to defend his crown against Uzbekistan GM Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva, Switzerland, in November.

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The clash has its own significance as for the first time in World Chess Championship history, two 20-year-olds are fighting for the biggest prize in the sport. While Gukesh is coming after a team silver medal at the Chess Olympiad 2026, Sindarov has won the Clutch Chess Champions Showdown in Saint Louis, overturning a 2.5-point deficit on the final day.

Also Read | Gukesh seeks Neem Karoli Baba’s blessings before World Chess Championship duel

It was Sindarov's final showdown before facing Gukesh in Geneva. Sindarov earned the opportunity to challenge Gukesh for the world title, after winning the Candidates Tournament 2026 in Cyprus, with a round to spare, thus adding another feather in his cap post 2025 FIDE World Cup win.

Who is Javokhir Sindarov? All you need to know Born in Tashkent, Sindarov comes from a well to-do family in Uzbekistan where his father is a businessman and mother is a school teacher. Sindarov's love for chess was initiated by his grandfather Komil Sindarov, who taught introduced his grandson with the game as early as four and half years old. In fact, Komil is the vice president of Chess Federation of Uzbekistan and has also written several detective novels.

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A chess prodigy, Sindarov became a grandmaster in 2018 when he was just 12 years, 10 months, and 8 days old. He was the second-youngest grandmaster in chess history at the time and gradually turned extraordinary junior promise into elite results.

He was also the member of the Uzbekistan teams that won gold at the 44th Chess Olympiad and the 46th Chess Olympiad. His breakthrough came at the 2025 FIDE World Cup, which he won, before his blistering unbeaten show at the Candidates in Cyprus, scoring 10/14 with six wins and eight draws. But that isn't the end.

Currently, Sindarov leads the 2026–27 FIDE Circuit, which means that even before his first World Championship match, the Uzbek teen is building another potential route into the next Candidates Tournament.

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In 2026, Sindarov played four major classical tournaments so far, registering 14 wins, 29 draws and just two defeats in 45 games.

D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov head-to-head Both these players know each other since their junior days. Sindarov holds the edge over Gukesh in classical encounters, with one win and two draws in the three recorded meetings identified by ChessTV.

The last time Gukesh met Sindarov was during the Tata Steel Chess tournament in January, which ended in a draw. In faster chess, Gukesh defeated Sindarov during the Grand Chess Tour rapid event in Warsaw earlier this year. Meanwhile, if either player withdraws, GM Anish Giri is first in line to enter the match. If a second replacement is required, GM Fabiano Caruana is next.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in