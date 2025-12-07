Who is Lando Norris? All about British driver's journey to glory as he wins maiden F1 title; net worth & girlfriend

A tearful Lando Norris lifted his first Formula One Championship on Sunday with a third-place finish in the season's final race in Abu Dhabi, ending Max Verstappen's four-year reign.

Despite his third-placed finish, 26-year-old Norris finished the season with 423 points to Verstappen's 421, becoming Britain's 11th Formula One world champion.

The British-born F1 driver along with Oscar Piastri also helped McLaren secure this season's constructor's championship, marking the first time since 1998 that McLaren won both the drivers' and constructor's titles.

"I've not cried in a while. I didn't think I would cry but I did," a tearful Norris overcome by emotions told the media in a post-race interview.

"It feels amazing. I now know what Max feels like a little bit," he said, adding, "I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors the whole season. It's been a pleasure to race against both of them. It's been an honour, I've learned a lot from both."

Who is Lando Norris? A member of McLaren's Yong Driver Programme since 2017, Norris joined the British F1 team in 2019 with Carlos Sainz Jr as his partner, and made his debut at the Australian Grand Prix where he finished 8th.

It took Norris a season more for his first podium finish, when Bristol-born driver came third in the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix, finishing behind Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, and ahead of F1 great Lewis Hamilton.

Despite achieving his maiden pole position in qualifying in the Russian Grand Prix in 2021 and achieving several other podium finishes, Norris failed to hit the consistency required for a world champion driver, till 2022.

Things, however, changed in the 2023 campaign, when the British-born driver took seven podiums, but fell short of a win.

In 2024, Norris achieved his first F1 win at the Miami Grand Prix, and went on to repeat the feat three more times over the course of the season to finish runner-up to Max Verstappen in the World Drivers' Championship.

This year, Norris made no mistake: the 26-year-old claimed seven victories in this campaign to pip Verstappen and clinch the world championship, with a nervy third-place finish seeing Norris through in the final race.

Lando Norris net worth As of 2024, Norris was among the three biggest earners in F1, ranking behind only fourt-time winner Max Verstappen and seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton.

Norris, as per Forbes, was estimated to have a net worth of around $35 million, with $12 million of that coming from his F1 salary, and the remaining from bonuses and sponsorships.

Ahead of him is Lewis Hamilton, with an overall earning of $57 million. Verstappen, meanwhile, sits first, with an income of $75 million.

Data for 2025 has not yet been made available.

Lando Norris' girlfriend While Norris had kept his personal life out of the limelight for years after his F1 debut, in May 2023, the British F1 driver was spotted with Portuguese model and actress Margarida 'Magui' Corceiro, sparking rumours that the two were dating.

In August this year, Norris seemingly confirmed that he was indeed in a relationship as the two were spotted together in the paddock during the Hungarian Grand Prix, where they were also seen sharing a celebratory kiss after Norris' win in Budapest.

He later confirmed his romance with Corceiro in an interview, and the 23-year-old model has since been spotted at several races.

After Norris clinched his first world championship on Sunday, the couple also shared a celebratory moment together.