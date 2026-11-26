Aiyana Paes stepped onto Indian courts for the first time this week and exited quickly. The 20-year-old daughter of tennis legend Leander Paes, paired with Arzan Khorakiwala on a wildcard, fell 6-1, 6-2 to South Korea’s Onyu Choi and Russia’s Maria Pankratova in the round of 16 of the HCL ITF W15 Kolkata doubles on Wednesday, November 25. The match took place on the outdoor hard courts of the Bengal Tennis Association in Salt Lake.

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Who is Aiyana Paes? Aiyana Paes is the daughter of 18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes and actress Rhea Pillai. Leander, a 1996 Olympic bronze medallist in singles and a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, has long been one of India’s most successful players. Aiyana represents Great Britain. Her official WTA profile lists her as a 20-year-old British player currently without a singles ranking.

Also Read | Ex-tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP ahead of West Bengal Assembly Elections

She began her professional career in 2025. Reports indicate she made her debut in March that year at an ITF W15 event in Alaminos, Cyprus, where she progressed through qualifying before losing in the first round of the main draw. She trains at the Gomez Tennis Academy in Barcelona.

How the Kolkata debut unfolded Aiyana Paes and Arzan Khorakiwala entered the 16-team main draw as a wildcard pair. This marked Aiyana’s first tournament on Indian soil. The pair faced fourth seeds Choi and Pankratova in the round of 16 and were beaten in straight sets. The winners later defeated the Bhatia sisters 6-1, 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals.

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What Leander Paes has Said about her development Leander Paes currently serves as president of the Bengal Tennis Association, the body hosting the event. In comments to ABP Live, he explained that the family had sent Aiyana to compete in different places over the past five years to aid her improvement. He noted that work on her fitness and winning mentality continues alongside her studies, and added that he was proud as a father.

When asked about the possibility of her representing India in the future, he did not commit to a firm answer. He cited evolving passport rules while pointing out that she was born in India and remains very patriotic.

Arzan Khorakiwala and the tournament context Arzan Khorakiwala is an Indian right-handed player. At the same Kolkata event, she competed in singles qualifying, winning her opening match before falling in the second qualifying round. The doubles pairing with Aiyana was the first time the two had teamed up.

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The HCL ITF W15 Kolkata is part of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour. It runs from November 22 to 29 on outdoor hard courts at the Bengal Tennis Association in Salt Lake, carrying total prize money of USD 15,000. A pre-tournament release indicated players from 12 countries were in the field, with Vishaal Uppal named as tournament director.

Aiyana’s India debut ended early, but the week still marked a notable first for the young British player with deep Indian tennis roots.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.