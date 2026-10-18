Who is Manasi Joshi? From tech world to badminton court, meet ex-coding wiz | Medal sure shot at India's Para Asiad 2026

India is already assured of a medal at the Para Asian Games 2026, when Manasi Joshi and Thulasimathi Murugesan entered the badminton semifinals of the women's doubles SL3-SU5 in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday. Although the Para Asian Games 2026, some of the events are being held from a few days back to finish the whole competition on time.

Advertisement

The Indian duo, who had bagged a silver at the Hangzhou edition in 2023, defeated China's Yuemei Liu and Tongtong Li 21-10, 21-17 to register their second successive win and confirm a top-two finish in Group A with a match to spare. With both losing semifinalists assured of bronze, the victory guaranteed India a place on the podium.

Joshi and Thulasimathi had earlier defeated Indonesia's Rahayu Warining and Qonitah Ikhtiar Syakuroh on Friday. They will face China's Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian in their final group match on Monday.

What happened with Manasi Joshi? In fact, Joshi carries a story. Born in 1989 in Rajkot, Joshi is a former world no.1 in women's singles SL3 category and a former world champion. She was born perfect and started able-bodied badminton around nine years of age and played at the school and district levels.

Advertisement

Joshi graduated in Electronics Engineering from KJ Somaiya College of Engineering, University of Mumbai and started her professional career as an electronics engineer until December 2011 when a sudden accident changed her life completely.

On a normal Friday morning, the 22-year-old was on her way to office, which was barely seven kilometre from her house. Joshi used to commute by motorbike. But a disaster struck 10 minutes after she set out for her work, while taking a U-Turn under a flyover. A truck, travelling in wrong direction ran over her left leg.

Advertisement

With no ambulance and no surgeon at the nearby hospital where she was initially taken, Joshi was shifted to another hospital which was 10-12 kms far. It was after close to nine hours that Joshi received proper treatment.

During her 45 days at the hospital, the doctors made it a priority to save her leg with surgeries after every five to 10 days. But with gangrene settling in, the doctors had no other option to ampute her left leg.

Manasi Joshi's restart in 2014 Joshi returned to sport as a part of her rehabilitation. She started walking with a prosthetic limb by 2012 and even took part in an inter-company badminton championship, which she won. Joshi had also learnt scuba diving and decided to turn professional in 2014.

Advertisement

Joshi's major break came in 2015, when she won a mixed doubles silver at the Para Badminton World Championships. In the same tournament two years later, Joshi won bronze in women's singles. With success following her, Joshi joined Pullella Gopichand’s academy in Hyderabad, with an eye at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Advertisement

Her major break came at the 2019 BWF Para-Badminton World Championships in Basel, Switzerland. A day before PV Sindhu won a historic gold, Joshi defeated fellow Parul Parmar to win the World Championships. It's her only gold so far at the Asian and world tourneys.

In the Para Asian Games, Joshi has won two bronze medals (2018 Jakarta & 2022 Hangzhou, both in women's singles) and one silver (2022 Hangzhou, women's doubles).

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in