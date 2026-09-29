Who is Neeru Dhanda? Indian shooter makes history in women's trap shooting at Asian Games 2026

India's Neeru Dhanda won gold in the women's trap shooting individual final at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday. Neeru finished the competition with a total score of 28, which became the new Asian record.

China's Yunong Sun clinched silver with a score of 26, whereas Kuwait's Abdulmalik Hajar won bronze with a score of 21.

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This is India's fifth gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games overall. India have now won a total of 47 medals, including five gold, 21 silver and 21 bronze medals, and have climbed a spot to 11th in the medals tally.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Day 11 LIVE Updates: Shooter Neeru Dhanda clinches gold

Who is Neeru Dhanda? Neeru Dhanda is an Indian shooter who competes in women's trap shooting. She made history at the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya by winning India's first-ever gold medal at the women's individual trap event at the Games.

Dhanda is a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army and trains with the Army Marksmanship Unit in Mhow, which is located in Indore.

She has competed internationally in women’s trap and has established herself as one of India’s leading shooters in the discipline.

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Dhanda’s introduction to shooting was closely linked to her family. She was inspired to take up the sport after watching her maternal cousin Lakshay Sheoran win a silver medal in the men’s trap event at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Sheoran’s performance encouraged Dhanda to pursue shooting, and she initially trained using equipment available within her family. Her father, who is a farmer, also supported her early interest in the sport.

Before establishing herself internationally, Dhanda won at the domestic level, including a gold medal in women’s trap at the 2022 National Games. Her progress subsequently took her to major international competitions in the ISSF circuit and Asian championships.

Her breakthrough on the international stage came at the 2025 Asian Shooting Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. Dhanda won the women’s trap individual gold, finishing first in the event with a medal-match score of 43.

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She then produced the biggest result of her career before the Asian Games at the 2026 ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Lonato, Italy.

Dhanda topped qualification with 121 out of 125, setting a new national record, before scoring 27 out of 30 in the final to win gold. The victory made her the first Indian woman to win an individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in women’s trap.

Dhanda’s 2026 World Cup campaign also included a bronze medal in the mixed team trap event at Almaty.

About the Author PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More ✕ PN Vishnu PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience in digital media, Vishnu has been an ardent follower of sports for more than 10 years. While he enjoys covering a wide range of disciplines, his biggest sporting passions remain cricket and football. He is also a devoted supporter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League and Manchester United in English football.



Vishnu pursued a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, in 2016 and graduated in 2017. Since then, he has built an extensive career in sports journalism, working with leading media organisations including Deccan Chronicle and Firstpost. In 2025, he worked for CricXtasy for six months before joining LiveMint in February 2026.



Over the years, he has reported extensively on marquee sporting events such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL). His reporting has also provided opportunities to interact with some of the game's leading personalities, including India cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhruv Jurel.



Away from the newsroom, Vishnu enjoys unwinding with books, discovering new music and binge-watching television series.