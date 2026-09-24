Who is Shin Ohashi? Japanese schoolboy overcomes COVID for 200m breaststroke world record at Asian Games 2026

Shin Ohashi etched his name in Asian Games history after the 17-year-old schoolboy shattered a world record in the men's 200 metres breaststroke event by clocking a blistering 2:04.83s at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Wednesday. Ohashi was just a few seconds ahead of the mark of 2:05.48 set by China's Qin Haiyang at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka.

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With this record, Ohashi became the first Japanese swimmer to break the 200m breaststroke at the Asian Games in the last 24 years. Olympic great Kosuke Kitajima was the last to create a world record at this stage in 2002, which was seven years before Ohashi was born.

Following his win, Ohashi held his arms aloft and bowed to the home crowd. "The world record was my goal so I'm very happy to get it," he said. This was Ohashi's second gold at the Asian Games 2026, after his 100m joint breaststroke gold three days earlier.

Shin Ohashi overcomes COVID-19 But things weren't as simple for Ohashi as it sounds. Just a week before the Asian Games 2026, Ohashi was diagnosed with COVID-19. In August, the Japanese teenage sensation lowered his own junior world and senior national record in the 100m event on his senior international debut at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships.

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Last year at the World Junior Championships, Ohashi had won won five medals. Ohashi is far from physically imposing. He is only 1.69 meters tall — just under 5-feet-7 — and broke Japan's national record earlier in the year in the 100-meter breaststroke.

That record had been held by Japan's Kosuke Kitajima, a four-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion.

Shin Ohashi often remains glued to phone Ohashi's coach Shin Ota revealed that his ward remains often glued to his phone. According to Ota, Ohashi possessed a absent-minded personality and looks like he is not thinking about anything. Ota admitted that the world record by his Ohashi came as a surprise to him.

"But, as you can see, he's got a lot of muscle, but it's not as though he's doing weight training. It's natural muscle, so I think ​that's another part of what's remarkable about him," Ota said before adding that he could see Ohashi following ​Kitajima onto an Olympic podium.

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Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Five Indian athletes who have missed out on a medal so far

"While gaining those experiences one by one ​and getting accustomed to them, I think he'll surely be able to win a medal at the Olympics as well. For him ​to become like Kitajima, he'll also need to grow as a person," Ota said.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in