Who is Pranavi Urs? 23-year-old becomes first Indian woman golfer to win individual gold at Asian Games

Pranavi Urs scripted history in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, as she became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games, holding on to a slender one stroke lead in the final round to achieve the historic feat that also helped the country claim the team silver.

Advertisement

Pranavi's medal was India's first gold since the 2002 men's individual top honours bagged by Shiv Kapur. The 23-year-old from Mysore sent in three birdies to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole, which had wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead.

With a final round score of even-par 70, she ended with a total of 15-under 265 for four days, a stroke ahead of the pack. Her performance also became a crucial factor in giving India the team silver alongside Aditi Ashok (67 in final round) and Diksha Dagar (77 in final round).

The two best scores are taken into account for deciding the team medals and India ended 14-under 546, well behind gold-winners China (22-under 538).

Advertisement

All you need to know about Pravani Urs Born in Bangalore in 1998, Bengaluru native Pranavi started playing golf at the age of five and emerged as one of India's most promising golfers. She created history in 2015 by becoming the first Indian to win the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship and turned professional in 2016.

Aditi represented India at three consecutive Olympic Games- Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Her best Olympic performance came at Tokyo 2020, where she finished fourth in the Women's Individual event, narrowly missing an Olympic medal.

She has established herself as one of India's leading golfers through her performances on the LPGA and Ladies European Tours. She won the Silver Medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 (held in 2023) and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2020. Aditi remains a prominent figure and role model in Indian women's golf.

Advertisement

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in