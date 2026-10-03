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Who is Pranavi Urs? 23-year-old becomes first Indian woman golfer to win individual gold at Asian Games

Pranavi Urs becomes first Indian woman golfer to win individual gold at Asian Games. Shiv Kapur is the last Indian golfer to win an individual gold medal at the 2002 Asian Games. 

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Oct 2026, 09:59 AM IST
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Golfer Pranavi Urs won an individual gold medal at the Asian Games 2026.
Golfer Pranavi Urs won an individual gold medal at the Asian Games 2026. (HT_PRINT)
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Pranavi Urs scripted history in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday, as she became the first Indian woman golfer to win a gold medal in the Asian Games, holding on to a slender one stroke lead in the final round to achieve the historic feat that also helped the country claim the team silver.

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Pranavi's medal was India's first gold since the 2002 men's individual top honours bagged by Shiv Kapur. The 23-year-old from Mysore sent in three birdies to recover from a horrendous triple bogey on the third hole, which had wiped away her three-stroke overnight lead.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Live Updates, Day 15: Kumkum Mohod, Pranavi Urs win gold

With a final round score of even-par 70, she ended with a total of 15-under 265 for four days, a stroke ahead of the pack. Her performance also became a crucial factor in giving India the team silver alongside Aditi Ashok (67 in final round) and Diksha Dagar (77 in final round).

The two best scores are taken into account for deciding the team medals and India ended 14-under 546, well behind gold-winners China (22-under 538).

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All you need to know about Pravani Urs

Born in Bangalore in 1998, Bengaluru native Pranavi started playing golf at the age of five and emerged as one of India's most promising golfers. She created history in 2015 by becoming the first Indian to win the Ladies British Amateur Stroke Play Championship and turned professional in 2016.

Aditi represented India at three consecutive Olympic Games- Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. Her best Olympic performance came at Tokyo 2020, where she finished fourth in the Women's Individual event, narrowly missing an Olympic medal.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: Neeru to be India's woman flag-bearer

She has established herself as one of India's leading golfers through her performances on the LPGA and Ladies European Tours. She won the Silver Medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 (held in 2023) and was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2020. Aditi remains a prominent figure and role model in Indian women's golf.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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