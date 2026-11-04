Who is Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu? Meet India’s first-ever Youth Olympics medallist in Wushu | Profile

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu etched her name into Indian sports history books after the Manipuri athlete clinched a historic bronze medal at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal. She combined a score of 18.039, scoring 8.723 in gunshu and 9.316 in changquan to finish third on the podium to clinch India's first-ever Wushu medal at the Youth Olympics.
Egypt’s Sondos Sonbol claimed the gold medal with a combined score of 18.660, registering 9.330 each in gunshu and changquan, while the silver went to Venezuela’s Valeria Frannerys Dudamel Alvarado with a combined score of 18.199, registering 9.246 in gunshu and 8.953 in changquan.
Placed fourth after the gunshu routine, Rajkumari moved to the third place following her changquan performance to clinch the bronze medal. With the bronze medal, Rajkumari became India's first wushu medallist at the Youth Olympic Games, where the sport is making its debut as a medal event.
Hailing from Manipur, Rajkumari is a 15-year-old wushu prodigy, and joined the state's growing list of athletes making their mark in the sport. India's only wushu medallist at the 2026 Asian Games, Naorem Roshibina Devi, also belongs to Manipur. Before her campaign in Dakar, Rajkumari had secured bronze in the girls’ youth changquan event at the 2026 World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, China.
Rajkumari's bronze was India's third medal at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, taking the country's overall tally to one silver and two bronze medals. Earlier, Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada clinched silver in the women's judo 63kg category, while Dhinidhi Desinghu became the first Indian swimmer to win a Youth Olympic medal after securing bronze in the women's 100m freestyle.