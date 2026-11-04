Who is Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu? Meet India’s first-ever Youth Olympics medallist in Wushu | Profile

Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu etched her name into Indian sports history books after the Manipuri athlete clinched a historic bronze medal at the 2026 Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal. She combined a score of 18.039, scoring 8.723 in gunshu and 9.316 in changquan to finish third on the podium to clinch India's first-ever Wushu medal at the Youth Olympics.

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Egypt’s Sondos Sonbol claimed the gold medal with a combined score of 18.660, registering 9.330 each in gunshu and changquan, while the silver went to Venezuela’s Valeria Frannerys Dudamel Alvarado with a combined score of 18.199, registering 9.246 in gunshu and 8.953 in changquan.

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Placed fourth after the gunshu routine, Rajkumari moved to the third place following her changquan performance to clinch the bronze medal. With the bronze medal, Rajkumari became India's first wushu medallist at the Youth Olympic Games, where the sport is making its debut as a medal event.

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All you need to know about Rajkumari Chanu Hailing from Manipur, Rajkumari is a 15-year-old wushu prodigy, and joined the state's growing list of athletes making their mark in the sport. India's only wushu medallist at the 2026 Asian Games, Naorem Roshibina Devi, also belongs to Manipur. Before her campaign in Dakar, Rajkumari had secured bronze in the girls’ youth changquan event at the 2026 World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, China.

Rajkumari's bronze was India's third medal at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, taking the country's overall tally to one silver and two bronze medals. Earlier, Khushbu Rajakbhai Darjada clinched silver in the women's judo 63kg category, while Dhinidhi Desinghu became the first Indian swimmer to win a Youth Olympic medal after securing bronze in the women's 100m freestyle.

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Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu's achievements 2025: Won gold at the 25th Sub-Junior National Wushu Championships in Tamil Nadu.

2026: Won bronze in the girls' youth Changquan event at the World Junior Wushu Championships in Tianjin, China.

2026: Created history with bronze at the Dakar Youth Olympic Games.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in