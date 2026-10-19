Who is Rakesh Nidagundi? From graphic design to Para Asian Games: How one creative order changed K'taka shooter's career

Rakesh Nidagundi's Asian Para Games debut didn't go as planned as he finished seventh in the men' 10m air rifle final event on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya. Having started on a strong note, Nidagundi lost his plot to finish a disappointing seventh with 141.5 points.

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Earlier, in the qualification round, Nidagundi scored 619.3 to finish eighth and make it to the finals in his first-ever Games. But behind Nidagundi's Asian Para Games journey is an interesting story.

Shooting wasn't Nidagundi's first choice. With polio affecting his legs since childhood, Nidagundi, who was born in Hubballi, started a career in graphic designing. Little did Nidagundi know that it would open a pathway for bigger opportunities for him and especially a career in sports.

Hailing from a middle-class agricultural family in Karnataka, Nidagundi completed Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts and also developed skills as a self-taught graphic designer, despite physical mobility challenges.

Rakesh Nidagundi's turning point in 2017 It was in 2017, he got a creative order for a publishing material for a shooting academy in Hubballi. Ravichandra Balehosur, who was the coach at the academy, asked Nidagundi to try out the sport. But he didn't give much importance to Balehosur's advice.

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Four years later, during COVID-19, Nidagundi decided to try out the sport after the lockdown relaxation in 2021. Since then it was no looking back for Nidagundi. His major breakthrough came at the Khelo India Games, where he won two medals and his life changed.

Nidagundi is a two-time National Champion and has accumulated 33 national medals comprising 14 Gold, 10 Silver and 9 Bronze. He has also represented India in multiple World Cups and currently trains at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi, as a Para NCOE athlete.

At the WSPS World Championships 2026 in Changwon, South Korea, he won a Team Silver Medal. For the Asian Para Games 2026 cycle, he recorded 615.8 in R1 at the Al Ain World Cup in November 2025, exceeding the Hangzhou sixth-place benchmark of 611.5.

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Rakesh Nidagundi's achievements ● WSPS World Championships 2026, Changwon - Team Silver Medal

● Two-time National Champion

● National medal tally - 33 Medals: 14 Gold, 10 Silver & 9 Bronze

● Represented India in multiple international World Cups

● Para NCOE athlete training at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in