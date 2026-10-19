Subscribe

Who is Rakesh Nidagundi? From graphic design to Para Asian Games: How one creative order changed K'taka shooter's career

Rakesh Nidagundi's finished seventh in the men' 10m air rifle final event at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Having started on a strong note, Nidagundi lost his plot to finish a disappointing seventh with 141.5 points.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 Oct 2026, 01:38 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Rakesh Nidagundi finished seventh in the men's 10m air rifle final event at Asian Para Games 2026.
Rakesh Nidagundi finished seventh in the men's 10m air rifle final event at Asian Para Games 2026. (RevSportz)
AI Quick Read

Rakesh Nidagundi's Asian Para Games debut didn't go as planned as he finished seventh in the men' 10m air rifle final event on Monday in Aichi-Nagoya. Having started on a strong note, Nidagundi lost his plot to finish a disappointing seventh with 141.5 points.

Advertisement

Earlier, in the qualification round, Nidagundi scored 619.3 to finish eighth and make it to the finals in his first-ever Games. But behind Nidagundi's Asian Para Games journey is an interesting story.

Also Read | Asian Para Games 2026: Mona Agarwal shoots India's first gold

Shooting wasn't Nidagundi's first choice. With polio affecting his legs since childhood, Nidagundi, who was born in Hubballi, started a career in graphic designing. Little did Nidagundi know that it would open a pathway for bigger opportunities for him and especially a career in sports.

Hailing from a middle-class agricultural family in Karnataka, Nidagundi completed Bachelor's Degree in Fine Arts and also developed skills as a self-taught graphic designer, despite physical mobility challenges.

Rakesh Nidagundi's turning point in 2017

It was in 2017, he got a creative order for a publishing material for a shooting academy in Hubballi. Ravichandra Balehosur, who was the coach at the academy, asked Nidagundi to try out the sport. But he didn't give much importance to Balehosur's advice.

Advertisement

Four years later, during COVID-19, Nidagundi decided to try out the sport after the lockdown relaxation in 2021. Since then it was no looking back for Nidagundi. His major breakthrough came at the Khelo India Games, where he won two medals and his life changed.

Also Read | Para Asian Games 2026 Live updates, Day 1: Mona Agarwal takes shooting gold

Nidagundi is a two-time National Champion and has accumulated 33 national medals comprising 14 Gold, 10 Silver and 9 Bronze. He has also represented India in multiple World Cups and currently trains at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi, as a Para NCOE athlete.

At the WSPS World Championships 2026 in Changwon, South Korea, he won a Team Silver Medal. For the Asian Para Games 2026 cycle, he recorded 615.8 in R1 at the Al Ain World Cup in November 2025, exceeding the Hangzhou sixth-place benchmark of 611.5.

Advertisement

Rakesh Nidagundi's achievements

● WSPS World Championships 2026, Changwon - Team Silver Medal

● Two-time National Champion

● National medal tally - 33 Medals: 14 Gold, 10 Silver & 9 Bronze

● Represented India in multiple international World Cups

Also Read | Who is Manasi Joshi? From tech world to badminton court, meet ex-coding wiz

● Para NCOE athlete training at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, New Delhi

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Sports
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports.
HomeSportsSports NewsWho is Rakesh Nidagundi? From graphic design to Para Asian Games: How one creative order changed K'taka shooter's career
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts