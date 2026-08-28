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Who is Rumesh Pathirage? From fast bowler to javelin star, the Sri Lankan is now challenging Neeraj Chopra

Rumesh Pathirage added another feather to his cap after winning the 2026 Zurich Diamond League on Thursday, a tournament Neeraj Chopra decided to skip.

PN Vishnu
Published28 Aug 2026, 04:55 PM IST
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Rumesh Pathirage (right) has emerged as a strong competitor for Neeraj Chopra in the javelin throw.
Rumesh Pathirage (right) has emerged as a strong competitor for Neeraj Chopra in the javelin throw. (AP / Diamond League Athletics)
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Sri Lanka's Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage is the talk of the town in men's javelin throw. Pathirage, who won gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow recently, also went on to win the Zurich Diamond League meet on Thursday with a best throw of 92.07m.

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At the Commonwealth Games, Pathirage outshone India's Neeraj Chopra with a throw of 89.75m, whereas the Indian finished second with a throw of 85.83m.

At the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland last week, Neeraj once again finished behind Pathirage, who won with a best throw of 88.14m. Neeraj finished with a throw of 88.05m.

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Who is Rumesh Pathirage?

Born on 21 March 2003 in Kalutara, Sri Lanka, Pathirage did not initially set out to become a javelin thrower. Like many youngsters in Sri Lanka, cricket was his first sporting passion.

Also Read | Pathirage wins Zurich Diamond League; Neeraj enters finals despite not competing

While attending St Peter’s College in Colombo, he developed into a fast bowler and reportedly clocked 134 kmph in an Under-18 pace talent programme. He was among the fastest bowlers in his category.

Athletics, however, eventually offered him a clearer route to the top. Pathirage’s father had competed in discus and shot put, and encouraged his son to explore throwing events.

Pathirage began training in javelin in 2017. His first throw was around 30 metres, but within two months he had increased that distance to 63 metres.

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Also Read | Quote of the day by Neeraj Chopra: ‘Medals are decided on the day, not before…’

His progress accelerated over the next few years. At the 2024 Asian Throwing Championships in Mokpo, South Korea, Pathirage won the men’s javelin title with 85.45m — a mark that was also a championship record at the time.

He took another major step in 2025. Pathirage became the first Sri Lankan male javelin thrower to reach the final of the World Athletics Championships. In Tokyo, he threw 84.38m in the final to finish seventh, while recording 82.80m in qualification.

His biggest breakthrough, though, came in 2026. At the Rome Diamond League on 4 June, the 23-year-old scaled new heights as he threw a distance of 92.62m.

The throw broke the meeting record, and moved to eighth in the all-time list for the highest throws. He also set a new Sri Lankan national record with the achievement.

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Also Read | Neeraj Chopra settles for silver, Yashvir Singh claims bronze in CWG 2026

That performance also put him in the exclusive 90-metre club alongside India’s Neeraj Chopra, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem and Chinese Taipei’s Chao-Tsun Cheng. More importantly, it established Pathirage as a serious contender at the very highest level of the sport.

His consistency has been just as impressive. He won the Doha Diamond League with 88.68m and the Ostrava Golden Spike with 86.57m before claiming men’s javelin gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games with 89.75m.

Pathirage is an admirer of Arshad and Neeraj. “I’m inspired by both Arshad and Neeraj. I like the consistency of Neeraj over the last 4-5 years. He hits big throws repeatedly. If he does six throws, all of them will be over 86 metres.

"Arshad is a powerful thrower. He will cross 90-91 metres but he will get that maybe once in a competition. I like Neeraj’s consistency more. He’s someone I’d want to be like,” he told Sportstar in March 2025.

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About the Author

PN Vishnu

PN Vishnu is a contributor with the LiveMint Sports team, where he primarily covers cricket, football and other major sporting events. A passionate sp...Read More

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