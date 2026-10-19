Who is Ryuga Yamada? Why 14-yr-old is making waves? The youngest athlete at Para Asian Games 2026 | Achievements listed

Ryuga Yamada is making waves at the Asian Para Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya. Born in 2012, Yamada is the youngest athlete in the competition at 14 years. He swims in the S6, SB5, and SM6 classifications. He is also the youngest in the Japanese delegation.

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Japan had a tremendous campaign in the last edition in Hangzhou, where they finished third with 150 medals - 42 gold, 49 silver and 59 bronze. With the continental showpiece happening at home this time, Japan would be eager go better their position in the medal table in front of home crowd.

Yamada has been a star in his own country. He gained national and international recognition as one of Japan's youngest competitive para-athletes. While Yamada is yet to achieve anything big, but his Asian Para Games participation will put him in good stead for the future.

Ryuga Yamada's achievements His last event was at the Kobe City Swimming Championships 2026, where Yamada competed at the 50m freestyle event, finishing second to Hosaka Kohei. He had also participated in the 2025 Japan Para Swimming Championships at the Nippon Gaishi Arena in Nagoya.

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During that event Yamada reached the Men's 100m Breaststroke SB5 and the Men's 100m Freestyle final. Yamada has a lower-body paralysis resulting from malignant lymphoma (a form of cancer) at the age 2,

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Following his treatment Yamada began swimming at the age of five, with the pool allowing him to move freely and stretch outside of his wheelchair. In fact, it is his lower-limb impairment , that allows him to competes in the S6 (freestyle/backstroke/butterfly), SB5 (breaststroke), and SM6 (individual medley) para-swimming classifications.

Events Ryuga Yamada will compete at Asian Para Games 2026 100m Freestyle (S6)

400m Freestyle (S6)

100m Backstroke (S6)

100m Breaststroke (SB5)

200m Individual Medley (IM) (SM6)

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in