Actor Lara Dutta has a major personal milestone to celebrate alongside the box-office run of her latest big-screen outing, Nitesh Tiwari’s ₹4,000-crore mythological epic Ramayana.

While audiences are currently seeing her portray Queen Kaikeyi in the mega-budget film, the actor recently took to social media to share a proud family moment: her daughter, Saira Bhupathi, has won a tennis championship in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

What did Saira Bhupathi win? Saira clinched the title at a tennis tournament held at the Tennis & Country Club in Fujairah, UAE. Lara announced the victory on Instagram with a carousel of photos from their trip to the tournament.

In the pictures, Saira can be seen standing on the tennis court, proudly posing with her championship trophy and a prize cheque after her win. The photo series also featured a candid mirror selfie of Lara and Saira taken inside a lift.

True to her usual approach to keeping her daughter away from the public glare, Lara ensured Saira’s privacy by covering her face with emojis across every single photograph in the post.

Lara also penned a warm note about travelling with her daughter for the competition and returning home with the trophy. “Went on tour with my (taller than me now) baby girl… and came back with the WIN! So proud,” she wrote in her caption.

Who is Saira Bhupathi? Saira Bhupathi is the 14-year-old daughter of former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Lara Dutta and Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi.

Lara and Mahesh tied the knot in February 2011, celebrating their union with a civil wedding in Mumbai followed by a traditional Christian wedding ceremony in Goa. The couple welcomed Saira in January 2012.

With her triumph on the courts of Fujairah, Saira appears to be carrying forward the sporting legacy of her father. Mahesh Bhupathi is widely regarded as one of India’s most successful and decorated tennis players.

Over the course of his illustrious career, he captured 12 Grand Slam titles across men’s doubles and mixed doubles. He also etched his name into Indian sporting history as the first Indian player to win a Grand Slam title in men’s doubles.

Also Read | Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 16: Earnings fall for 5th consecutive day

Lara Dutta in ‘Ramayana’ On the professional front, Lara Dutta is currently winning attention for her role as Queen Kaikeyi in Ramayana: Part 1. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the sprawling cinematic adaptation boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

The film also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, whose character was officially introduced to audiences in the post-credits scene of the first instalment.