Who is Sangram Singh? Meet first Indian male wrestler to win MMA fight defeating Pakistani fighter

  • Sangram Singh, a Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion, defeated his opponent Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir in a mere minute and thirty seconds.

Livemint
Published22 Sep 2024, 08:36 PM IST
Sangram Singh gained a clear victory by showcasing his grappling skills and strategic acumen. Photo: X (formerly twitter)
Sangram Singh gained a clear victory by showcasing his grappling skills and strategic acumen. Photo: X (formerly twitter)

Indian wrestler Sangram Singh on Sunday created history by winning a MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight in his debut match at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Singh, a Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion, defeated his opponent Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir in a mere minute and thirty seconds.

Nasir is seventeen years younger to Singh.

 

Fastest win

Among the eleven competing nations, this incredible accomplishment represents the fastest win ever registered by an Indian fighter in the 93 kg category.

The Indian wrestler gained a clear victory by showcasing his grappling skills and strategic acumen.

“I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India,” Sangram Singh said following his triumph.

“This victory is a step in the direction of MMA in India having a better future. It transcends personal achievement. It is my hope that the acknowledgement on a global scale will motivate the Indian government to implement programs that support mixed martial arts (MMA) and inspire young people to pursue this sport. I have no doubt that this will encourage a great deal of young athletes to find their inner strength strive for greatness and overcome obstacles in the mixed martial arts world,” he added. 

Singh also credited his coaches for their crucial support.

“I can't thank my Indian coach Bhupesh Kumar enough for his unwavering guidance. He has been with me every step of the way. I also owe a lot to David sir my international coach who supported me the entire time I made the switch to mixed martial arts and helped me hone my tactics. I could not have been better prepared for this fight than they have been together,” the debut MMA winner said.

Before his first MMA fight, Sangram Singh had said: “I see this as an exciting opportunity which has been presented by the Almighty.”

Who is Sangram Singh?

Sangram Singh is well-known for his outstanding wrestling record, participating in many national and international competitions and making a significant impact on Indian sports.

Being an arthritis patient, Sangram Singh defied all odds while paving his path towards international wrestling, reported ANI quoting MMA release.

Being awarded the World's Best Professional Wrestler in 2012, the athlete also commanded victories in the 2015 and 2016's Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship.

Sangram also had a successful TV and film career, participating in various reality shows and securing acting gigs in Bollywood films.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 08:36 PM IST
Business NewsSportsSports NewsWho is Sangram Singh? Meet first Indian male wrestler to win MMA fight defeating Pakistani fighter

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,945.00810.00
      Chennai
      75,951.00810.00
      Delhi
      76,103.00810.00
      Kolkata
      75,955.00810.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.