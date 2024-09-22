Indian wrestler Sangram Singh on Sunday created history by winning a MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight in his debut match at the Gama International Fighting Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh, a Commonwealth Heavyweight wrestling champion, defeated his opponent Pakistani fighter Ali Raza Nasir in a mere minute and thirty seconds.

Nasir is seventeen years younger to Singh.

Fastest win Among the eleven competing nations, this incredible accomplishment represents the fastest win ever registered by an Indian fighter in the 93 kg category.

The Indian wrestler gained a clear victory by showcasing his grappling skills and strategic acumen.

“I am immensely proud to bring this victory home for India," Sangram Singh said following his triumph.

“This victory is a step in the direction of MMA in India having a better future. It transcends personal achievement. It is my hope that the acknowledgement on a global scale will motivate the Indian government to implement programs that support mixed martial arts (MMA) and inspire young people to pursue this sport. I have no doubt that this will encourage a great deal of young athletes to find their inner strength strive for greatness and overcome obstacles in the mixed martial arts world," he added.

Singh also credited his coaches for their crucial support.

“I can't thank my Indian coach Bhupesh Kumar enough for his unwavering guidance. He has been with me every step of the way. I also owe a lot to David sir my international coach who supported me the entire time I made the switch to mixed martial arts and helped me hone my tactics. I could not have been better prepared for this fight than they have been together," the debut MMA winner said.

Before his first MMA fight, Sangram Singh had said: "I see this as an exciting opportunity which has been presented by the Almighty."

Who is Sangram Singh? Sangram Singh is well-known for his outstanding wrestling record, participating in many national and international competitions and making a significant impact on Indian sports.

Being an arthritis patient, Sangram Singh defied all odds while paving his path towards international wrestling, reported ANI quoting MMA release.

Being awarded the World's Best Professional Wrestler in 2012, the athlete also commanded victories in the 2015 and 2016's Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship.