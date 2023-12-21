Sanjay Singh was elected the the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday. The WFI elections were held on Thursday after several postponements earlier in the year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The voting took place on Thursday in New Delhi, and the counting began soon after. A panel of Sanjay Singh won the WFI election by 40 votes, while the other panel got 7 votes.

Singh's victory in the WFI elections triggered another row. After the election results, wrestler Sakshi Malik said he is "quit wrestling" if "Brij Bhushan Singh's business partner and a close aide is elected as the president of WFI". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brij Bhushan Singh held the post of WFI chief before Sanjay Singh. Bhushan was accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers. He, however, denies all allegations. Many wrestlers had then launched protest against Brij Bhushan Singh, demanding his resignation.

However, Brij Bhushans's loyalist Sanjay Singh has now been elected as the WFI chief, possibly stirring another controversy. Here's all you need to know about him:

Who is Sanjay Singh? Sanjay Singh, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate, hails from Varanasi. He is a very close associate of Brij Bhushan. He served on the WFI's previous executive council. Since 2019, he has also served as the national federation's joint secretary, news agency PTI reported. He is also the Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following his victory in the WFI elections, Sanjay Singh said, "...National Camps (for wrestling) will be organised. Wrestlers who want to do politics can do politics, those want to do wrestling will do wrestling...."

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "This is not my personal victory, this is the victory of the wrestlers of the country. I hope that after the formation of the new federation, wrestling events will resume which were paused for the past 11 months…"

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.