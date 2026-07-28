Who is Sarvesh Kushare? From makeshift mats to clinching historic Commonwealth Games 2026 high jump silver

Sarvesh Kushare created history on Monday when he clinched a silver medal at the men's high jump event at the 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Glasgow, becoming the first Indian to clinch a silver medal at the event.

He cleared 2.25m and missed out on the gold by a whisker—Jamaica's Romaine Beckford won gold, finishing with the same height as Kushare.

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Beckford cleared 2.25m in his first attempt, whereas Kushare did so in his third attempt, eventually paving the way for the former to clinch the gold medal. Kimani Jack of England clinched a bronze medal with a jump of 2.20m.

Also Read | Sarvesh Kushare scripts history with silver medal in men’s high jump at CWG 2026

Sarvesh Kushare thus bettered Tejaswin Shankar's record, who had won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. That made Shankar India's first-ever medallist at the men's high jump event in the Commonwealth Games.

Who is Sarvesh Kushare? Sarvesh Kushare was born on 17 June 1995 in Nashik district, Maharashtra. He hails from Devargaon, a village in Nashik. Anil Kuahare, Sarvesh's father, is an onion farmer. Anil wanted his son to pursue civil engineering, but Sarvesh decided to take up high jump, even though there were no facilities for training.

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It was Raosaheb Jadhav, his physical education teacher in his school, who taught Sarvesh high jumping. With no professional landing mat available, Kushare's father, Jadhav, along with others, fashioned a makeshift landing area using corn husks, agricultural waste, cotton, and discarded clothes.

It was on that makeshift mat that Kushare learned the basics of high jump as a teenager. He started with the scissors technique, avoiding the Fosbury Flop because the absence of a proper landing facility made it too dangerous. Under Jadhav's guidance, he eventually made the switch.

In 2016, Kushare joined the Indian Army after failing to get through on multiple occasions. Joining the army helped him get more coaching and facilities to pursue his dream of being an athlete.

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Kushare's career trajectory then went upwards. In 2018, he clinched the National Open title and won at the 2019 South Asian Games. He also triumphed at the 2022 National Games, before clinching silver at the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships with a jump of 2.26m. Later that year, he finished fourth at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

In Paris in 2024, Kushare made history despite being eliminated in the qualification round. He became the first Indian to compete in the men's high jump competition at the Olympics.

He created history at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, becoming the first Indian man to reach the high jump final. He finished joint sixth with a jump of 2.28m.

Kushare has had an eventful 2026 so far. At the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Bhubaneshwar, Kushare jumped a distance of 2.31m, beating Tejaswin Shankar's record of 2.29m.

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Just a few days before the Commonwealth Games got underway, Kushare secured a third-place finish at the 2026 Diamond League in Monaco. His feat saw him join Vikas Gowda, Neeraj Chopra and Murali Sreeshankar as only the fourth Indian athlete to claim a top-three finish at a Diamond League meeting.