Who is Seema Kaliramna? Tracing Indian discus thrower's journey from motherhood to clinching Commonwealth Games bronze

Discus thrower Seema Kaliramna added yet another medal to India's tally at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow on Thursday. She clinched a bronze medal in the women's discus throw event with a best throw of 58.65m.

It wasn't the best of starts for Kaliramna as she began the competition with a foul throw. However, she then made a steady recovery to register a throw of 57.32m before bettering that with a throw of 58.65m in her third attempt.

She then endured two foul attempts and another unsuccessful throw, but her third attempt was enough to seal a bronze medal.

Nidhi Rani, Kaliramna's compatriot, missed out on a medal by a whisker, as she finished fourth with a best throw of 57.10m.

Who is Seema Kaliramna? Seema Kaliramna was born on 25 February 1999 and hails from Haryana's Bhiwani district.

Kaliramna's sporting journey is an inspiration, having balanced elite sport with family and academics. Growing up in a sporting household, she was introduced to athletics at an early age.

Her father, who served in the Indian Army, had competed in basketball and javelin throw, and encouraged her to pursue sports from childhood. Her husband, Ravinder, is also her coach.

Although she experimented with disciplines such as boxing, wrestling and kabaddi during her school years, it was discus throw that eventually became her chosen event after a school teacher spotted her potential.

However, a serious knee injury, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, kept her away from competition for three years. She gave birth to a son named Rudra in 2022.

According to The Bridge, Kaliramna returned to training just 11 months after giving birth, but her return to competitive sport was challenging.

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She discovered that releasing the discus smoothly had become difficult after such a long absence. Rebuilding her technique, fitness and confidence took months of dedicated work under her husband's guidance.

The hard work gradually paid off. In 2025, Kaliramna won the women's discus throw gold medal at the National Games, signalling that she was once again among India's leading throwers.

She continued her upward trajectory in 2026 by producing a lifetime best of 59.73m at the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

That performance secured her qualification for the Commonwealth Games 2026 and lifted her into the upper ranks of Indian women's discus throw.

Away from the field, Kaliramna has also pursued academics with equal determination. She is a PhD scholar in Physical Education at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, where her research focuses on the role of imagery and positive self-talk in improving athletic performance.

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Balancing elite sport, research, and motherhood has made her journey particularly distinctive within Indian athletics.

"Discus is an event where consistency matters just as much as distance. Every training session is about improving a little, trusting the process and making sure you can reproduce your best throws when it matters," Seema had told The Indian Institute of Sport (IS) ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2026.