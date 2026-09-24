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Who is Seema Kumari? 25-year-old from Himachal ends India's 16-year Asian Games medal drought in women's 10000m

Seema Kumari won India's first athletics medal at the Asian Games 2026 with a bronze in women's 10000m. The last time India won a women's 10000m medal at the Asian Games was in 2010 through Preeja Sreedharan and Kavita Raut. 

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Sep 2026, 07:19 PM IST
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Seema Kumar won India a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 in the women's 10000m event.
Seema Kumar won India a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2026 in the women's 10000m event. (SAI Media)
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Seema Kumari ended India's 16-year drought in women's 10000m event at the Asian Games, as the 25-year-old from Himachal Pradesh took home the bronze medal in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. She clocked 32.50.05s to take the third prize behind gold medal-winning Winfred Yavi of Bahrain (32:39.18s) and silver medallist Yingying Huang of China (32:41.54s).

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The last time India won a medal in the women's 10000m event at the Asian Games was in 2010 when the country finished one-two in the podium, courtesy Preeja Sreedharan and Kavita Raut. While Sreedharan won gold with a NR timing of 31:50.47s, Raut's PB of31:51.44s won her a silver.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026 Day 6 LIVE Updates: Seema Kumari wins bronze in women's 10000m

Seema's medal was also India's first in athletics at the Asian Games 2026. Having gotten off to a good start, Seema was a part of the seven-member lead pack from the beginning. The Indian kept the pressure on Yavi and Tanaka, until they broke away in the final three laps.

Yavi, who was running in her first-ever recorded 10,000m race, turned the heat in the final 200m to execute a clinical final kick and grabbed the gold. Notably, Seema's bronze is only India's third medal at this event at the Asian Games.

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All you need to know about Seema Kumari

A native of Himachal Pradesh, long-distance runner Seema established herself as one of the prominent faces in India’s 5,000m and 10,000m events. She has represented India at major international competitions and has developed into a consistent performer on the national and international circuit.

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Earlier this year in March, Seema recorded a personal best of 32:02.43s in the 10,000m at The TEN in California, placing herself fifth in a high-level international field. She also improved her 5000m personal best to 15:16.20m in April 2026. Seema’s consistent performances have established her as one of India’s leading distance runners, with the 10,000m and 5000m forming the main focus of her senior career.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Five Indian athletes who have missed out on a medal so far

Seema Kumari's recent achievements

  • 2025 FISU World University Games – 5000m - Silver
  • 2024 Asian Cross Country Championships, Hong Kong – Senior Women’s Race - Gold
  • 2026 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships – 10,000m - Gold

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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