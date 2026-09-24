Who is Seema Kumari? 25-year-old from Himachal ends India's 16-year Asian Games medal drought in women's 10000m

Seema Kumari ended India's 16-year drought in women's 10000m event at the Asian Games, as the 25-year-old from Himachal Pradesh took home the bronze medal in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday. She clocked 32.50.05s to take the third prize behind gold medal-winning Winfred Yavi of Bahrain (32:39.18s) and silver medallist Yingying Huang of China (32:41.54s).

Advertisement

The last time India won a medal in the women's 10000m event at the Asian Games was in 2010 when the country finished one-two in the podium, courtesy Preeja Sreedharan and Kavita Raut. While Sreedharan won gold with a NR timing of 31:50.47s, Raut's PB of31:51.44s won her a silver.

Seema's medal was also India's first in athletics at the Asian Games 2026. Having gotten off to a good start, Seema was a part of the seven-member lead pack from the beginning. The Indian kept the pressure on Yavi and Tanaka, until they broke away in the final three laps.

Yavi, who was running in her first-ever recorded 10,000m race, turned the heat in the final 200m to execute a clinical final kick and grabbed the gold. Notably, Seema's bronze is only India's third medal at this event at the Asian Games.

Advertisement

All you need to know about Seema Kumari A native of Himachal Pradesh, long-distance runner Seema established herself as one of the prominent faces in India’s 5,000m and 10,000m events. She has represented India at major international competitions and has developed into a consistent performer on the national and international circuit.

Advertisement

Earlier this year in March, Seema recorded a personal best of 32:02.43s in the 10,000m at The TEN in California, placing herself fifth in a high-level international field. She also improved her 5000m personal best to 15:16.20m in April 2026. Seema’s consistent performances have established her as one of India’s leading distance runners, with the 10,000m and 5000m forming the main focus of her senior career.

Also Read | Asian Games 2026: Five Indian athletes who have missed out on a medal so far

Seema Kumari's recent achievements 2025 FISU World University Games – 5000m - Silver

2024 Asian Cross Country Championships, Hong Kong – Senior Women’s Race - Gold

2026 65th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships – 10,000m - Gold

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in